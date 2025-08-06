Cade Klubnik (Clemson) — Klubnik took a huge step forward as a second year starter in 2024, and with a full fleet of returning WRs from a year ago, the arrow appears to be pointing upwards on this passing offence. What’s more, Klubnik offers value on the ground as well, scoring seven times and rushing for 463 yards on 119 carries last season. In non-four point passing TD formats, Klubnik is the highest scoring returning QB who will be playing for the same team in 2025.