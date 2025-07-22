Jordan Tyson (AZST) — Having thought about this more as the offseason goes on, it’s becoming more and more clear to me that Tyson is my WR1.

He is the only returning receiver who averaged 20+ PPG last year, and what’s more, he’s one of the only players up here whose QB is returning for another year. There just isn’t the uncertainty that we have with others with Tyson, and I appreciate that. This is a ranking with standard formats as the primary focus, but they can also apply to bestball. In this case, however, that would be one deviation: Jeremiah Smith would be #1 in bestball rankings because I feel that the nuclear potential with him is higher, and bestball is really all about upside. But for standard formats, the verdict is clear to me now: Tyson is #1.

