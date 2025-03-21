The greatest happiness is to vanquish your enemies, to chase them before you, to rob them of their wealth, to see those dear to them bathed in tears.

- Genghis Khan, conquerer

Hello pigs, welcome back. It brings me great joy to announce that one of the most anticipated articles of the 2025 offseason is here—the Q1 RB rankings report. I’ve applied a more strict criteria for the inclusion of names on my rankings list at RB compared to QB/WR, so the list of names is not as lengthy, but the quality of the ideas are better.

There are several other names who are interesting to me but are not justifiable in placing into my rankings at current juncture; thus I’ve created an “Extra/Watch list” group at the bottom.

Cheers,

VP

*Players who we know are for certain in committees will not be ranked.