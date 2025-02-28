If we lose the war in the air, we lose the war and lose it quickly.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published This is the WR version of the Q1 Rankings, following up on the QBs article that was released here :

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I’m using full PPR scoring when quoting points, and while my primary aim is for standard formats, these can be used for bestball also. There are 77 players discussed in this iteration.