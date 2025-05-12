Good food is never too late.

- Li Chenggang, diplomat

Hello pigs, welcome back. Here is the updated RBs rankings for Q2. There are several other names who are interesting to me but are not justifiable in placing into my rankings at current juncture; thus I’ve created an “Extra/Watch list” group at the bottom.

There are just shy of 50 players included in the pure rankings section, and another 20 in the extra/watch list group. As usual, all of the players in the ranked group have a few lines of logic to explain their entry.

There were several questions on two players in particular last time; you’ll find that both of those players are included in the Q2 report with an extensive section of discussion.

Cheers,

VP

*If these were strictly bestball rankings, more players would be included. The primary aim is formats where you choose starters.

**The top three at this point have basically become interchangeable for me. Claiborne is a big riser in my rankings.