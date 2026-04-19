2026Q1: QBs
84 QBs ranked. 40 QBs discussed.
God is on the side with the best artillery.
- Napoleon, former military general
I know, I know, we are decidedly PAST Q1 on the calendar. I was dragging my feet with this one. I have titled it as ‘Q1’ for accounting purposes only as I’ll be making a second iteration of this one along with the other positions in May/June in which I will appropriately name it ‘Q2’.
In the end, most of the intel I’m basing these rankings on is from Q1 period information anyways, so, you know, it still works. Sort of.
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Brad Jackson (TXST) — I mean, who else but the returning PPG leader for the top spot, right? I know, I know, we’re ranking with 2026 in mind and not just measuring who was the best in 2025, but it’s hard not to default to Jackson given his body of work last season. Knowing the game of CFF, it almost certainly means he WON’T be the literal QB1 in PPG or total points scored in 2026, but as you all know I like to rank based on who I think has the best chance of at least being ‘good’, and in the case of QBs that generally means around 24-26 PPG depending on the scoring format. He has all the attributes we want in a CFF QB (dual threat, returning staff, returning WRs), and he even plays in the G5, so there’s a lot going for him.