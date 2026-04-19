God is on the side with the best artillery.

- Napoleon, former military general

I know, I know, we are decidedly PAST Q1 on the calendar. I was dragging my feet with this one. I have titled it as ‘Q1’ for accounting purposes only as I’ll be making a second iteration of this one along with the other positions in May/June in which I will appropriately name it ‘Q2’.

In the end, most of the intel I’m basing these rankings on is from Q1 period information anyways, so, you know, it still works. Sort of.

FYI—I AM CURRENTLY RUNNING A DISCOUNT ON ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTIONS (until end of April):

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You can find the previous rankings articles here (WR, RB):