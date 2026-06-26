Good luck is the result of hard work and preparation.

- Anonymous

Good morning, good afternoon, good evening—whenever it is I'm greeting you. It brings me great pleasure to inform you that the long awaited and internationally anticipated Q2 rankings drop is here for the RB position group.

If there’s anything we learned last season, it’s that a lot of shit happens at RB. Virtually the entire first round of RBs last year by ADP failed to complete the season due to injury, and of the remaining few that made it through unscathed, most ended up disappointing. Primary lesson? Volume is key, as always.

Given that this is the second iteration, I have indicated in bold “[NEW]” or “[+/-]” where some of the notable updates are. Of course, every time there is a player moving around there is some shuffling around him, so I reserved the [+/-] notation for large increases or decreases in ranking. As usual, if you have questions feel free to post them below. Cheers.