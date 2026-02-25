VolumePigs

VolumePigs

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Bracht's avatar
Andrew Bracht
16h

Headed into next year with CDRW, Demond Williams, Colandrea, and Colton Joseph at QB. Probably not keeping Colandrea and Joseph with their gross G5 to P4 transfers to Nebraska and Wisconsin, respectively. Also, 6pt PTD scoring so not very interested in these Big 10 offenses… 🤮

Reply
Share
1 reply by VP
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Volume Pigs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture