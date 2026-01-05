All who surrender will be spared; whoever does not surrender but opposes with struggle and dissension, shall be annihilated.

Jordan Washington (5’10, 185), UW

A redshirt freshman player who received limited opportunities this year behind two studs: Jonah Coleman, who was the starter, and Adam Mohammed, who served as the primary bellcow when Coleman was unavailable. The former four star Arizona Wildcat signee transferred to Washington to reunite with head coach Jedd Fisch last offseason.

Washington is a completely different type of player relative to the top two of UW’s RB depth chart from this past season, where Coleman and Mohammed could both be described as “chunky”. Especially Coleman, Washington at 5’11, 185, looks more like a slot receiver than a halfback.

If he were to find himself starting for the Huskies in 2026, it’s unlikely that he’d handle the carry workload that players like Coleman and Mohammed did when they were relied on to ignite the offence. More likely, the offensive identity would transform around Washington’s strengths and limitations, and would probably feature him more in space, with plays like jet sweeps and screens. He didn’t catch any passes in 2025, which was disappointing, but not necessarily conclusive evidence that he can’t do it.

It goes without saying that it is always possible that UW will bring in additional competition via the portal, and that other young players will step up and compete for starting duties as well. A wider distribution of carries seems like a reasonable expectation in 2026 relative to 2024 and 2025.

It should also be noted that the QB will be one of the team’s carry leaders in 2026 once again.

As far as what there is to like about Washington, I would say that first and foremost, his output on a limited workload confirmed that he is an explosive player—he finished 2025 averaging 8.6 YPC on 27 carries. In total, he accumulated 233 yards and a score. Here’s what 247’s Greg Biggins had to say about Washington coming out of high school: