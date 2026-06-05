I just like beaches in the summer, man.

- Rob Gronkowski, former NFL player

Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots were one of the early adopters of heavily utilizing their TEs as offensive weapons in the NFL. In fact, at times they deployed two pass-catching TEs on the field at the same time.

The most dominant player under Belichick was Rob Gronkowski, who enjoyed multiple thousand-yard seasons and all-pro honours at the position. The late Aaron Hernandez was another player who was heavily featured. In fact, he had a season-high of 113 targets in only 14 games in 2011 despite being the ‘second’ TE.