CFB Monthly Round-Up: July 2024
A summary of the notable events in CFB for the month of July.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
In today’s ‘Monthly Round-Up’, I will cover at a high level the notable headlines, rumblings, and quotable quotes in College Football and their relevancy to CFF. These will include camp rumblings, notable transfer portal news (when applicable), and injury/suspension events.
Spring Camp Rumblings
NOTE: I have been publishing separate reports covering the relevant details emerging from spring games, which you can find here.
This article includes updates from: Coastal Carolina, Texas Tech, Alabama, Illinois, Troy, Tulsa, ULM, Houston, Arizona, Maryland, Duke, Kansas, TCU, UCLA, Ohio State, Washington State, ASU, UNC, UVA, LSU, Ball St., UNT, SJSU, Hawaii, Louisiana Tech MTSU and Michigan.
A Coastal Carolina source said this about the QB competition on the G5 Hive:
The spring, as far as the one goes, was not a competition. Ethan Vasko is going to be the man, at least for this year. What happens beyond that is beyond that.
[on targeting WRs] I know Vasko can get him the ball.
Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on RB Tahj Brooks this year:
I’m on the side that he’s the best running back in the country. I’ll argue that. Tahj Brooks — somebody asked me earlier, and this is going to sound funny, but he’s like the security blanket. When everything, chaos is going on and a lot of things are happening in the game — we’ve been through some injuries at quarterback — he’s the guy that’s there and is steady.
He’s the same guy every day. He’s an absolutely incredible teammate. And we’re 1,167 yards away from tying Hanspard’s record, and we’re 1,168 away from breaking it. And our plan is to break it.
Texas Tech head coach McGuire came out and gave a depth chart earlier this spring, here is a note from one of the writers covering the program: