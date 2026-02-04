The greatest happiness is to vanquish your enemies, to chase them before you, to rob them of their wealth, to see those dear to them bathed in tears, to clasp to your bosom their wives and daughters.

- Genghis Khan, Former Khagan of the Mongol Empire

Sacramento State/Former UNLV OC Brennan Marion → CU OC

Colorado has been somewhat of an incubator for strong CFF performance at the WR position ever since head coach Deion Sanders’ arrival. Even though he hasn’t been the one calling the plays, this pattern in WR production seems to have been an emphasis in the program since 2023 (when Deion took over).

Understandably, Travis Hunter was going to be fed, but other players like Xavier Weaver, Jimmy Horn, Lajohntay Wester, and Omarion Miller have each had solid performances as well.

Despite a change in OC in 2024, the Buffs still had two CFF producers at WR via Hunter and Wester, and then again in 2025 with Omarion Miller, who came on strong during the second half of the season. That makes three seasons in a row under Deion, with two different OCs, where Colorado had at least one CFF relevant WR.

The latest coordinator under Deion is former UNLV and Sacramento State OC Brennan Marion. Marion is most known from his work with former Pitt WR Jordan Addison (WRs coach in 2021), Xavier Worthy as a true freshman at Texas in 2022, and then UNLV’s WR Ricky White in 2023 and 2024. Addison won the Biletnikoff award in 2021, and White surpassed 1000 yards in his two seasons with Marion.

As far as what Marion achieved at his latest stop—Sacramento State—his lead receiver in 2025 was Earnest Campbell (who has since joined Marion in Boulder), and he caught 37 passes for 755 yards and eight scores in 11 games.

The focus of this write-up has been on the WR room since that’s where most of the fantasy ‘juice’ has been under coach Sanders. But at QB, rising sophomore Juju Lewis—who was at one time the highest rated recruit in the C/O 2026, but reclassified—returns to presumably win the starting role in 2026.

Lewis is a small-statured QB who did not demonstrate dual threat ability in his limited action in 2025. It should be noted that former Buff QB Shedeur Sanders was a strong CFF asset at QB without his legs, but it’ll be an uphill battle for Lewis to get there if he is simply going to be a pocket passer in this offence.

For reference, Marion’s QB1 at Sacramento State, Cardell Williams, ran the ball 99 times for 382 yards and 12 scores this past season. Jayden Maiava’s performance in 2023 with UNLV may be a decent reference point for what to hope for with Lewis, though Maiava himself still only averaged ~16 PPG.

At RB, Marion has always deployed a committee approach and I’d expect 2026 will be the same. Micah Welch is entering his third year of college football, and Damian Henderson (formerly Colorado State) transferred with Marion from Sacramento State. Ditto for freshman Jaquail Smith. Once a five star, Richard Young comes in from Alabama. In full disclosure, I never saw it with Young, even at the height of his recruiting ranking.

As was the case last year, the WR room in 2026 is very crowded, and it won’t be clear who (if any) will be a CFF relevant asset this coming fall.

Kam Perry was Miami of Ohio’s #1 receiver last year in the MAC, Danny Scudero saw 163 targets as Stutzmann’s WR1 at SJSU, and Texas WR—another one time five star—DeAndre Moore also joins the fold.

Returning commodities include a former VP favourite and rising sophomore in Quentin Gibson, rising junior and former Tulsa player Joseph Williams, and former FCS stud Sincere Brown, among others.

Perry, Scudero, and Gibson should each compete in the slot role. The others all appear to be boundary receivers.

OSU co-OC/WRs Brian Hartline → USF HC