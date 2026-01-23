I am the punishment of God... If you had not committed great sins, God would not have sent a punishment like me upon you.

- Genghis Khan, Former Khagan of the Mongol Empire

WKU OC Rick Bowie → UTSA OC

Bowie does not have a lot of experience calling plays at the FBS level. He spent this past year at WKU, after spending the 2024 season at Abilene Christian as the Offensive Coordinator/QBs coach. With ACU, Bowie led one of the top passing offences at the FCS level.



His QB, Maverick McIvor, threw for 3828 yards and 30 touchdowns to seven interceptions on 312-of-499 passing—an average of 294.5 yards through the air per game—during the 2024 season under Bowie.

His starting RB, Sam Hicks, carried the rock 213 times for 1335 yards and 14 scores, and Bowie’s top two receivers each went over 1000 yards receiving. So that was good.



Before Abilene Christian, Bowie spent two seasons (2022-23) at Valdosta State (Div. II) as the Offensive Coordinator/QBs coach. Bowie's offense averaged 36.9 points per game and was in the top 10 nationally in passing yards per game and total touchdowns.

As far as what Bowie did in his first season at the FBS level, WKU shifted QBs midway through the season, so the aggregate numbers can’t be assessed accurately. There was not a CFF relevant RB, but WR Matthew Henry was solid, catching 55 passes for 888 yards and six scores (14.2 PPG).

Bowie now joins a UTSA offence that has been explosive under head coach Jeff Traylor for the majority of the 2020s. Yes, they will lose their star receiver Devin McCuinn (transferred to OSU), ditto at TE where UTSA’s top two players left in December, but there are some strong returning pieces (for now).

QB Owen McCown is back for what seems like his 10th season of CFB, and even better—UTSA may have the G5’s best skill player in 2026 via RB Will Henderson if they can survive the remaining weeks of January. And as far as I know, receiver David Amador (11.3 PPG in 2025) is returning also.

Houston Christian transfer AJ Wilson emerged as a focal point in the offence at WR (8.2 PPG), and should have one more year of eligibility. He could easily slide in as WR2 or WR1 with Amador as the other main option.



From a CFF lens, the addition of Bowie should be a strong one for the QB and WRs. I don’t love it for the RB position, but Bowie did have a 200+ carry RB at ACU, so it’s not a terrible move either.

MIZZOU OC Kirby Moore → WSU HC