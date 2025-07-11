Concentration is critical to superior performance.
- Michael Lauer, investor
Hello all, happy Friday to you. You can find this article in full on Campus2Canton by clicking on the link. In it, I discuss some of the most common CFF draft strategies in detail. Cheers!
If you enjoyed this content and would like to read more, I recommend joining the Pigpen, a community of thousands of degenerate college football fans:
VolumePigs is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.