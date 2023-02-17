Note to reader. In this part of the series I feature two FCS players making the jump up to the FBS level. Full disclosure, these are not players that I would spend considerable draft capital on, rather I would stash these two as potential late round flyers. I welcome any feedback you might have on my ideas, writing style, format etc.

Elijah Sarratt ( James Madison)

WR Elijah Sarratt (6’2, 200) transferred to James Madison (JMU) after playing his freshman season at FCS school St. Francis (PA). Sarratt was extremely productive in his first year of college football for the Red Flash, catching 42 passes for 700 yards and 13 TDs. He also rushed 7 times for 47 yards. Sarratt played his final season of high school football at the Baltimore football factory otherwise known as St. Francis Academy, before committing to the FCS school of the same name.

The good. Sarratt is transferring into a strong CFF system from last year, and the coaching staff that architected this system returns for 2023. Mike Shanahan, JMU OC since 2021, saw his team set single-season JMU passing records in yardage (3868) and passing TDs (43) in 2022. In the last four seasons, excluding the shortened Covid year, JMU has had at least one 1000 yard receiver and in 2021 JMU had two 1000 yard receivers in Kris Thornton and South Carolina transfer Antwane ‘juice’ Wells. In 2019, 5’9 175 pound slot receiver Brandon Polk led JMU in receiving with a 73-1159-11 stat line. This is a receiver friendly system and the opportunity is there for Sarratt to make his mark on this offence. Two of the top three receivers of last year’s squad are gone. 1000 yard receiver Kris Thornton leaves behind a large production vacancy, and Terrance Greene jr. who caught 22 passes for 399 receiving yards and 2 TDs also departed the Dukes roster this offseason. Devin Ravenel, who tied Thornton for the most receiving TDs at 7 for JMU in 2022, has also left the squad. Sarratt balled out as a freshman last year for St. Francis. I like transfers who have already been productive in their careers and even more so when they do it as freshmen. Sarratt’s track record of production combined with what this offence could be sets up nicely for 2023.

The bad. QB ‘Toddy Touchdown’ Todd Centeio moves on after a prolific season for the Dukes in 2022. Ironically, Centeio, an unheralded transfer himself last offseason, likely would have been the subject of one of these articles had they been around at the time. The Dukes replace Centeio with potentially another Transfer QB, Jordan McCloud, by way of Arizona and USF. I am intrigued by McCloud, he has had a relatively unproductive career so far and has bounced around just like Centeio did prior to transferring to JMU. In this system he could pick up where Centeio left off… I mean, that would be great right? We don’t even know who will be the starter at this point though, so an obvious concern is who will be throwing Sarratt the ball next season and how effective they will be. Reggie Brown was JMU’s WR2 by yardage in 2022 (24-401-4 receiving). A product of Lakeland, FL, Brown had his moments last year and his familiarity with the system could end up being the reason why he becomes WR1 instead of Sarratt. As noted previously however, the OC has achieved dual 1000 yard receivers in a single season before, so Brown nailing down WR1 is not necessarily the nail in the coffin for our guy Sarratt. As with all players making a jump up in level of competition there needs to be concerns about how well Sarratt’s ability will translate to the next level. I’m encouraged by the fact that he was a freshman last season and balled out immediately, that gives me hope that Sarratt was simply a misevaluated and under recruited player who is now at a level more suited for his skillset, but we don’t know that at this point, and there is not a long track record of FCS WRs coming up to the G5 level and producing immediately, so there is risk there. Although many of the top receivers of last year’s squad are gone, JMU brought in a bevy of transfers at WR. I’ve selected Sarratt to highlight based on his past production as a freshman, but it could be one of the other transfers that becomes JMU’s WR1 too. Let me be on the record now saying there’s another transfer player that I am intrigued by, Omarion Dollison (5’9, 180), who played with JMU’s latest transfer QB at USF in 2020. I like that Dollison fits the Thornton/Polk mold in terms of size and he would most likely play that same position in the offence if he starts. The familiarity with the QB and role could have Dollison leading the Dukes in receiving this season. You’re probably thinking well then why didn’t I feature him in this article instead! I will be writing an article about the JMU offence as a whole at a later time, so stay tuned for that.



Side note. I like Sarratt at a cheap price, there is ambiguity here when assessing this WR room for 2023, at least at this point in time. If a name doesn’t emerge in the spring, a wise draft strategy may be to wait for someone else to draft a JMU WR first, whether that be Brown, Sarratt, or someone else, and then pick up the next guy at a lower cost. Sarratt’s probably worth a late-round flyer in a re-draft, this is not a player I would spend considerable draft capital on.

Andrew Armstrong ( Arkansas)

WR Andrew Armstrong (6’4, 190) transfers to Arkansas by way of FCS Texas A&M-Commerce. In 2022, his fourth year of CFB, Armstrong caught 62 passes for 1020 yards and 13 TDs. Like Sarratt, Armstrong is an FCS superstar moving up to a higher level of competition. Though not exactly the same, in Armstrong’s case he’s moving up to probably the highest level of CFB there is. He was productive at the FCS level, can he be CFF relevant in the SEC? Let’s examine some arguments.