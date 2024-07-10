I just figured if you're going to follow in someone's footsteps, who better than Christ?

There are only a handful of coaches in the game of college football (CFB) who can boast multiple 2000-yard runners in their repertoire. One of these great men happens to be Kevin ‘Mr. 2K’ Wilson, current head coach of the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.

Wilson, formerly of the Ohio State Buckeyes, joined the program in the 2023 offseason. As is usually the case, the first year provided a steady diet of growing pains for Wilson and his new staff. One of those growing pains came through the RB position, where Jordan Ford began the year as the lead pig, before seeding the throne to the much more efficient Anthony Watkins.

For some context, Wilson was the OC of Ohio State in 2019 when JK Dobbins dashed for 21 TDs, along with 2003 yards. His other 2K runner— Tevin Coleman, obliterated the B1G in 2014 while Wilson served as the head coach and primary play caller of Indiana.

Now, with Jordan Ford’s departure from the program, and Watkins’ apparent ascent later in the 2023 season, I am here today to tell you that Anthony Watkins should probably not be going undrafted in a CFF draft ever again, whether that be a Bestball or standard format.