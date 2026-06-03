"The camera adds 10 pounds"

- Anonymous

Hello all, I’ve recently been spending a lot of time on the CTN podcast with Jared and Chris (plus special guests) previewing conferences via live drafts. So far, we have completed the B1G, SEC and BIG12 previews. The links to the videos are provided below:

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BIG12:

SEC

B1G

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