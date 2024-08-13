August is the time when the sun ripens the fields and the pigs revel in the last lazy days of summer, knowing the harvest is near.

- Anonymous

*** To celebrate hitting over 1000 subscribers and becoming a Substack bestseller, I am making this month’s version of the RB depth chart and injury report FREE for all subscribers. I want to extend a huge THANK YOU for your support! ***

Pigs, welcome back. This document includes depth charts and notes on all 134 FBS programs for the RB position.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. Incoming freshman have now been added to all 134 teams, and these players are denoted with ( * ).

The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2023, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.17 / 13.2 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL: 52%



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Miller led the spring game with 83 rush yards and two scores, but some sites like Rotowire list Haynes RB1. I think both of Miller and Haynes should be considered starters until there is a definitive word otherwise. My personal opinion is that regardless of who gets listed as RB1, both will be heavily involved.

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Daniel Hill* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Jase McClellan

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.42 / 15.42 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL: 3%

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. Carson is expected to replace Michel at FB, whereas Calvert is expected to take over Eldridge’s role.

Jalen Johnson | 2020 | GA

Jet Harris | 2020 | TN

Travis Wood* | ⭐⭐ | CA

Key Departures:

John Lee Eldridge

Emmanuel Michel

Owen Burk

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.1 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL: 40%

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Charles Kellom | 2022 | OH

Note: The OC comes from the FCS, so his track record is not included in the model numbers, but Montana was one of the best offences in the FCS last year—but the carries were split.



Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Sean Patrick* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key Departures:

Lorenzo Linguard

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 12.7 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 21%

Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Anderson Castle | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Roberts began to ascend as the RB1 late last year while Noel dealt with injury. Now, with Noel moving on, Roberts is expected to take on the lead back role. However, this a staff that has typically relied on multiple backs to carry the load, and Castle capped last year with a 20 carry game.

Manuel Haywood | 2021 | NC

Ahmani Marshall 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Khamani Alexander* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Nate Noel

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 7.1 / 11.2 — SPP: 26.6 / 27.2 — OL: 42%

Ja'Quinden Jackson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Jackson got the majority of work in the spring game and looks to be the lead back. From HC Sam Pittman after the spring game: "He's had a really good spring. He's a guy that's probably even better when when it's live [tackling]. He looks better because he bounces off people." Follow the link for spring game summary stats.

Braylen Russell* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Raheim Sanders

Dominique Johnson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.7 / 10.5 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL: 60%



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Note: From an interview on the G5 Hive podcast, it sounds like this team will be running a committee between the top two runners.

Cedric Hawkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Devin Spencer* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tyler Williams* | AR

Key departures:

Brian Snead | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 16.1 — SPP: 28.6 / 25.8 — OL: 76%

Quali Conley Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Jacorey Merritt | 2019 | AL

Note: Merritt has returned from Ole Miss. The new head coach of Arizona brought over Conley from SJSU. OC Dino Babers recently said this about the plan for the offence: “If you’re the best player, you’re going to get the ball and we’re going to give you opportunities to make plays so we can win games.”

Rayshon Luke | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Brandon Johnson Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jordan Washington* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Jonah Coleman

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.4 / 16.7 — SPP: 25.8 / NA — OL: 60%

Cameron Skattebo | 2019 | CA

DeCarlos Brooks | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Note: Skattebo is all but guaranteed to be the lead carrier throughout 2024. The rotation behind Skattbo appears to fluctuate with Brooks, and the two Browns cycling in at different times during spring ball. Now, McCaskill is also involved and he’s probably in the mix for RB2. Raleek Brown moved to WR.

Alton McCaskill | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Kyson Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

George Hart | 2021 | LA

Jason Brown* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.4 / NA — SPP: 31 / NA — OL: 65%

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Tyrell Robinson Prob | 2020 | GA

Hayden Reed | 2022 | FL

AJ Williams | 2022 | GA

Miles Stewart | 2021 | LA

Dylan Armentout* | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayden Walker* | TX

Trey Morris* | OH

Jack Kayser* | TX

Trey Tremba* | PA

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.2 / NA — SPP: 26.3 / NA — OL: 58%

Jarquez Hunter | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Damari Alston | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Sean Jackson | 2021| AL

Brian Battie OUT | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.2 / 12.8 — SPP: 29.1 / 29.1 — OL: 38%

Braedon Sloan | 2021 | KY

Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Note: Sloan didn’t arrive until the summer, but is listed as RB1 on Rotowire. Pemberton was the presumed starter before Sloan’s arrival. Sloan went over 1000 yards total last year in the FCS.

TJ Horton | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Charlie Spegal | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Christian Davis Ques | 2023 | OH

DJ Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Jalen Alexander* | IN

Key departures:

(Transfer) Marquez Cooper

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 12.8 — SPP: 25.4 / 23.5 — OL: 79%

Dominic Richardson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Richard Reese | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: The RBs coach recently described himself as a “committee guy”.

Dawson Pendergrass | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Bryson Washington Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jordan Jenkins | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Dodds* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Boise State

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 17 — NA / NA — OL: 59%

Ashton Jeanty Prob | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jambres Dubar | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: The new OC was the interim OC for BSU in 2022. Incoming freshman Gaines is a converted LB and led the spring game in carries and yards. The OC has raved about Gaines and he should find his way onto the field in 2024. Jones transferred from USU.

Sire Gaines* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cooper Jones | 2020 | NV

Tyler Crowe Ques | 2019 | ID

Kaden Dudley | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CO

Ethan Mikita Ques | 2022 | ID

Dylan Rines* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

George Holani

Boston College

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.1 / NA — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 63%

Kye Robichaux | 2021 | GA

Treshaun Ward | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Bill O’Brien’s average is likely skewed due to sample size in college. This backfield is likely to be a split between Robi and Ward.

Alex Broome Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Jordan McDonald | 2022 | GA

Turbo Richard* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Key departures:

Pat Garwo

Bowling Green

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.9 / 10.8 — SPP: 29.2 / 29.2 — OL: 69%

Terion Stewart Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Jaison Patterson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Keith’s departure should clear the way for Stewart to take on more of a bellcow role in 2024. Pegues joins from FCS program Tenn. Tech.

Jamal Johnson | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Chris Edmonds | 2023 | OH

Justin Pegues | 2022 | AL

Nakai Amachree* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Marvel Porter* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cameron Pettaway* | MI

PaSean Wimberly OFS | 2020 | OH

Key Departures:

Taron Keith

Buffalo

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 15 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 72%

Jacqez Barksdale | 2023 | KS

Lamar Sperling | 2023 | OH

Note: The new head coach doesn’t have play calling data in the last five years, but he did have three 1000-yard rushers out of five seasons at his last head coach position (Ball State 2011-2015).



Al-Jay Henderson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Terrance Shelton* | ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Key departures:

Mike Washington

Ron Cook

Dylan Kedzior Ques | 2023 | OK

BYU

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.6 / 16.3 — SPP: 26 / 26 — OL: 62%

LJ Martin Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Hinckley Ropati | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: OC Aaron Roderick was very complimentary of Martin last offseason, and this should be his backfield to lose. I’m expecting large usage of him given the QB situation. There have been conflicting reports about Martin’s health and his status for week one is up in the air currently.

Miles Davis | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Key departures:

Aiden Robbins

California

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.7 / 15.2 — SPP: 26 / NA — OL: 59%

Jaydn Ott | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Byron Cardwell | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Calloway began his career at Alabama, then moved down to JuCo, then ODU, and is now at Cal. From a spring update: Ott is expected to be RB1, with a competition for RB2 behind him. Cardwell has moved up the depth chart in fall camp.

Kadarius Calloway | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Jaivian Thomas | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Justin Williams-Thomas Quest | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Dean-Taylor Chapman | 2023 | CA

Jamaal Wiley* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

King Doerue | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Central Florida

(HC / OC) PPG: 15 / 17 — SPP: 24.9 / NA — OL: 46%

RJ Harvey | 2019 |⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Peny Boone | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Note: Bowman is no longer listed on the roster.

Myles Montgomery | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Johnny Richardson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Kam Ingram | 2023 | TN

Frankie Arthur* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Stacy Gage* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Demarkcus Bowman | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Central Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 19 / NA — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL: 61%

Marion Lukes | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Myles Bailey | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Note: Lukes ascended last year into the lead role, but Bailey was also dealing with injuries. I like this as a RB1A/B backfield at worst for Lukes. Biggins recently switched to RB from WR.

Nahree Biggins | 2020 | NJ

BJ Harris | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Jakivion Calip | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Tyler DeWitt | 2022 | MI

Germanuel Tanelus | 2022 | FL

Mekhi Jenkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Brock Townsend* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Charlotte

(HC / OC) PPG: 4.6 / 10.9 — SPP: 28.4 / 28.4 — OL: 20%

Cartevious Norton | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Terron Kellman | 2022 | MD

Note: Rotowire has Kellman at RB1, and since I don’t know much information here I’ll default to them. This backfield will probably be in flux even to start the season.

Hahsaun Wilson | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | SC

CJ Stokes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Henry Rutledge | 2021 | NC

Rod Gainey Jr.* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tre McLeod* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Cincinnati

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.3 / 13.9 — SPP: 25.5 / 25.5 — OL: 96%

Corey Kiner | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Evan Pryor | 2021 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Williams was one of the nation's best FCS running backs in 2023, rushing for 878 yards and six touchdowns on 148 carries for Grambling State en route to Second Team All-SWAC honors.

Chance Williams | 2022 | LA

JaKorion Coffey* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Clemson

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.5 / 15.7 — SPP: 25.1 / 25.1 — OL: 74%

Phil Mafah | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Keith Adams | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Note: Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently said that Mafah ‘will be the man’ this year in the backfield.

Jay Haynes Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jarvis Green | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

David Eziomume* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Will Shipley

Coastal Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.3 / 11.3 — SPP: 27.1 / NA — OL: 76%

Braydon Bennett | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Ja'Vin Simpkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Christian Washington | 2022 | CA

Max Balthazar | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Simeon Price | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

D’Marius Rucker* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

CJ Beasley

Colorado

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.1 / NA — SPP: 22.3 / NA — OL: 10%

Dallan Hayden | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Isaiah Augustave | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: OC Pat Shurmer has suggested that there will be an increased emphasis on running the football this year to provide more balance to the offence.

Micah Welch* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Charlie Offerdahl Ques | 2021 | CO

Ahmir McGee | 2021 | OR

Key departures:

Alton McCaskill | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dylan Edwards | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Colorado State

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.2 / 11.2 — SPP: 22.4 / 22.4 — OL: 60%

Justin Marshall Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Kobe Johnson | 2019 | GA

Note: Jay Norvell’s tendency in the past has been that of a committee approach.

Avery Morrow | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Damian Henderson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Keegan Holles | 2022 | CO

KJ Edwards | 2023 | CA

Jalen Dupree* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

(transfer) Vann Schield | 2022 | CO

Duke

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.2 / NA — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 27%

Jaquez Moore | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Star Thomas | 2022 | LA

Note: HC Manny Diaz’ PPG average is skewed due to smaller sample size.

Quran Boyd | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Peyton Jones | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

East Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.8 / 18.7 — SPP: 25.7 / 22.8 — OL: 79%

Rahjai Harris Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Javious Bond | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Marlon Gunn | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

TJ Engleman* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Eastern Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.2 / NA — SPP: 27.4 / NA — OL: 33%

Delbert Mimms | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Dontae McMillan | 2019 | WA

Note: EMU replaces their top two runners from a year ago. Mimms transferred in from NC State. McMillan earned third-team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2022 at Weber State, rushing for 801 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Deion Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Elijah Jackson-Anderson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Joey Mattord | 2023 | MI

JT Bronaugh* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Samson Evans

Jaylon Jackson

(transfer) Bryson Moss | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Florida

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.6 / 15.4 — SPP: 27.6 / 27.6 — OL: 53%

Montrell Johnson Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Treyaun Webb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: True freshman Baugh had a strong spring game, and should be considered firmly in the mix for at least the RB3 role this season.

Jadan Baugh* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Anthony Rubio | 2023 | FL

Ja'Kobi Jackson | 2023 | FL

Cam Carroll Ques | 2018 | ⭐⭐ | MS

KD Daniels* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Florida Atlantic

(HC / OC) PPG: 12 / 16.8 — SPP: 24 / 24 — OL: 25%

Zuberi Mobley Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

CJ Campbell | 2021 | FL

Note: From a practice report: “Mobley stands out as the leader of the group barring injury.”

Xavier Terrell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Kaden Shields-Dutton* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Keyvon Walker | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Larry McCammon

Florida International

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.6 / 13.9 — SPP: 24.3 / 24.3 — OL: 78%

Shomari Lawrence | 2023 | FL

Kejon Owens | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Lexington Joseph Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

T.J. Snowden | 2023 | FL

Devonte Lyons* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Florida State

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.4 / 14.8 — SPP: 27 / 27 — OL: 61%

Lawrance Toafili | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Roydell Williams | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Note: This backfield has been a committee each season that Norvell has been here, and 2024 will likely be the same. Norvell’s PPG average is skewed from his time at Memphis.

Jaylin Lucas | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Kam Davis* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Caziah Holmes Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Trey Benson

Fresno State

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.7 / 17 — SPP: 25.3 / 25.3 — OL: 74%

Malik Sherrod | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Elijah Gilliam | 2021 | NV

Note: From an FSU beat writer: “As Malik Sherrod enters his final year of eligibility, there is little doubt that Fresno State plans to utilize him as much as possible.” HC Jeff Tedford recently announced he’d be stepping down due to health.

Devon Rivers | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Johnathan Arceneaux | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Justin Guin | 2022 | CA

Ryan Warkentin | 2022 | CA

Bryson Donelson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Georgia

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.7 / 15.3 — SPP: 29.2 / 29.2 — OL: 73%

Trevor Etienne Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Roderick Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Branson is still a long way from returning to the field. Etienne is the clear RB1. Roderick has apparently shed some weight and should be ready to take the next step in his sophomore season. Branson probably won’t be ready until midway through the season.

Cash Jones | 2021 | TX

Nate Frazier* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Chauncey Bowens* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Branson Robinson Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Len'Neth Whitehead | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Dwight Phillips* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Daijun Edwards

Kendall Milton

(transfer) Andrew Paul | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Georgia Southern

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.4 / NA — SPP: 24.5 / NA — OL: 49%

Jalen White | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

OJ Arnold | 2022 | GA

Note: The staff were explicit about wanting to get White 20+ touches per game last season, and I would assume the plan is going to be similar in 2024 with a new starting QB and a healthy White returning.

David Mbadinga | 2023 | GA

Terrance Gibbs | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Georgia State

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 12.2 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 20%

CJ Beasley | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Freddie Brock | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY

Note: The new OC has a history of multiple 1000-yard rushers in the same season under his system. There should be two RBs heavily involved.

Sy'veon Wilkerson | 2023 | IL

Jordan Ford | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Jaylen Foster | 2023 | SC

Key departures:

Marcus Carroll

(transfer) Domonique Thomas | 2022 | AL

Georgia Tech

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.7 / 13.1 — SPP: 25.2 / 25.2 — OL: 73%

Jamal Haynes | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Trey Cooley | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Haynes has dual WR/RB eligibility on Fantrax. I’m expecting there to be at least a two-man rotation similar to last year under OC Buster Faulkner.

Evan Dickens | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Anthony Carrie | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jamie Felix | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Hawaii

(HC / OC) PPG: 4 / NA — SPP: 25.5 / NA — OL: 56%



Landon Sims | 2021 | WA

David Cordero | 2021 | AZ

Note: Hines was recently referred to as “one of the best players” on the team by HC Timmy Chang, and he mentioned that Hines’ health wasn’t 100% last season, which explains the up-and-down usage, but he has since moved to WR.



Cam Barfield | 2022 | NV

Derek Boyd Ques | 2022 | CA

Christian Vaughn* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Key departures:

Tylan Hines | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Houston

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 19.1 — SPP: 28.6 / 26.7 — OL: 25%

Parker Jenkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Stacy Sneed | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: New HC comes over from Tulane where Makhi Hughes was leaned on heavily as the lead back. Prior to Hughes it was Ty Spears (now in the NFL) who led the backfield.

Tony Mathis Out | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Re'Shaun Sanford Ques | 2023 | TX

J’Marion Burnette* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

DJ Butler* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Illinois

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.4 / 19.3 — SPP: 24 / 24 — OL: 55%

Kaden Feagin | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Josh McCray | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Aidan Laughery | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Jordan Anderson Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Ca’lil Valentine* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Nick Fedanzo | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Key departures:

Reggie Love

Indiana

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.8 / 11.8 — SPP: 27.4 / 27/4 — OL: 39%

Justice Ellison | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Ty Son Lawton | 2018 | NY

Note: Lawton, Black and Vanhorse followed Cignetti from James Madison.

Kaelon Black | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Elijah Green | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Solomon Vanhorse | 2018 | GA

Khobie Martin* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Key departures:

(transfer) Trent Howland | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

David Holloman | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Iowa

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.6 / 16.9 — SPP: 27.7 / NA — OL: 85%

Leshon Williams Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Kaleb Johnson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA

Note: The new Iowa OC had a 1000-yard rusher every season he was with WMU excluding the COVID season.

Kamari Moulton | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaziun Patterson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Terrell Washington Jr. | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Brevin Doll* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA

Iowa State

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.2 / NA — SPP: 29.1 / NA — OL: 91%

Abu Sama III | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA

Dylan Lee* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Note: New OC was promoted from within. Sama is expected to be the bellcow this season.

Carson Hansen | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN

Jaylon Jackson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Blaze Doxzon | 2020 | NE

Key departures:

Cartevious Norton

Arlen Harris | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Jacksonville State

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.9 / 13.13 — SPP: 20.3 / 20.3 — OL: 63%

Anwar Lewis | 2019 | FL

Ron Wiggins | 2020 | AL

Note: JSU moved at an extremely fast pace on offence last year (#1 in seconds per play), and also applied a very run-heavy approach. The staff cycled RBs liberally in 2023.

Andrew Paul | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Michel Dukes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Justus Savage* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Andre Devine* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Malik Jackson

(transfer) Reggion Bennett | 2023 | SC

(transfer) Kenyon Sims | 2018 | CA

James Madison

(HC / OC) PPG: 22.5 / 22.5 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 61%

Ayo Adeyi | 2021 | TX

George Pettaway | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Note: Purdy joins the program with the new staff after five seasons at Holy Cross. He had a small role at the previous stop, however. The new staff comes from the FCS, so take the PPG averages with a grain of salt. Adeyi comes from UNT and Pettaway joins from UNC—both should be considered starters currently.

Jobi Malary | 2021 | OR

Tyler Purdy | 2019 | MO

Ke'Marion Baldwin | 2023 | NC

Nate Crosby Jr.* | NC

Key departures:

Kaelon Black

Kansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.4 / 12.7 — SPP: 28.8 / 25.4 — OL: 47%

Devin Neal | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Daniel Hishaw | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Note: This’ll most likely be a RB1A/B situation with Neal and Hinshaw, and when QB Jalon Daniels is healthy, he’ll almost be a third RB in the rotation with the amount that he runs.

Sevion Morrison | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Torry Locklin | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Harry Stewart* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Red Martel* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Kansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.5 / NA — SPP: 25.2 / NA — OL: 35%

DJ Giddens | 2021 | KS

Dylan Edwards | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Note: Giddens is the betting favourite to be the lead back and is expected to be relied on heavily.

La'James White | 2022 | KS

Joe Jackson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

DeVon Rice* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

John Price* | ⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Key departures:

Treshaun Ward

Kennesaw State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.5 / NA — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 62%

Michael Bennefield | 2019 | GA

Alexander Diggs | 2022 | GA

Note: *This is my best guess based on 2023 usage stats*. Bennefield finished last year with four straight 100-yard games. Benayrd is going to move between WR and RB.

Yesiah Clemons | 2020 | GA

Gabriel Benyard | 2021 | GA

DJ Scott | 2023 | FL

Kent State

(HC / OC) PPG: 6.1 / 10.3 — SPP: 26.3 / NA — OL: 87%

Ky Thomas | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Gavin Garcia | 2022 | PA

Note: Garcia and Williams were the top two on the depth chart last season, but former Minnesota Gopher and Kansas Jayhawk Ky Thomas was forced to sit out the year due to transfer portal rules. Thomas was thought to be a player who would be squarely in the mix for the lead back role before his season was suspended. I would guess that at the very least he’ll be RB2 headed into the season.

Xavier Williams | 2017 | ⭐⭐ | MD

Ayden Harris* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Cade Wolford* | ⭐⭐ | OH

Kentucky

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.3 / 20.5 — SPP: 29.2 / 27.9 — OL: 78%

Chip Trayanum Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Note: The OC’s average is skewed from one big year with Boise State. Trayanum transferred from Ohio State this offseason, and is expected to take on Ray Davis’ role from a year ago, but recent practice reports have suggested the battle is tight for that RB1 role.

Jason Patterson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jamarion Wilcox | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Tovani Mizell* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Ray Davis

LSU

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.6 / 13.5 — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL: 76%

Josh Williams | 2019 | ⭐⭐ | TX

Kaleb Jackson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

John Emery | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Malachi Lane | 2022 | TX

Trey Holly Out | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Isaiah Mosley | 2023 | FL

Caden Durham* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Key departures:

Logan Diggs

Armoni Goodwin

Liberty

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.1 — SPP: 28.3 / 28.2 — OL: 46%

Quinton Cooley | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Billy Lucas | 2019 | PA

Note: Blue apparently impressed the staff a lot last offseason, and should be considered at least tied with Lucas for RB2 behind Cooley. I’ll roll with rotowire’s ordering for now but the rotation behind Cooley is fairly fluid at this point.

James Jointer | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Vaughn Blue | 2023 | SC

Victor Venn | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Caden Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Louisiana Tech

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.8 / 12.5 — SPP: 25.8 / 25.8 — OL: 40%

Marquis Crosby Prob | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Donerio Davenport | 2023 | TX

Note: Crosby led the team in rushing in 2022, but missed most of 2023.

Keith Willis | 2023 | TX

Jacall Wynder | 2023 | LA

Omiri Wiggins* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Frederick Robertson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Louisiana-Lafayette

(HC / OC) PPG: 11 / 11 — SPP: 26.6 / 26.6 — OL: 79%

Dre'lyn Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Elijah Davis | 2022 | LA

Zylan Perry | 2022 | LA

Kendrell Williams | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Hutch Swilley* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Steven Blanco* | LA

Louisiana-Monroe

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.3 / NA — SPP: 28.3 / NA — OL: 30%

Hunter Smith | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | AR

Ozarrio Smith | 2021 | MS

Note: A source close to the program mentioned both of the Smith’s as runners who will be getting the first carries to start the season. What happens after is anybody’s guess. Ozarrio is a JUCO transfer.

Bennett Galloway | 2022 | SC

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Charlie Norman | 2019 | LA

Nathaniel Blount* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Louisville

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.7 / 12.7 — SPP: 27.8 / 27.8 — OL: 40%

Maurice Turner | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Donald Chaney | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Turner was the first RB to take snaps during the spring game. Chaney is said to be expected to be heavily involved too this fall. Both should be considered tied for the starting spot currently.

Keyjuan Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Isaac Brown* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Duke Watson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Jawhar Jordan

Marshall

(HC / OC) PPG: 22.4 / NA — SPP: 25 / NA — OL: 26%

Jordan Houston | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Ethan Payne | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | WV

Note: HC Charles Huff was vocal this offseason about a change in offensive scheme to the air-raid and he also mentioned an emphasis on spreading touches.

A.J. Turner | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Maurice Jones | 2022 | FL

Moses Gray* | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Key departures:

Rasheen Ali

Maryland

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.3 / 14.2 — SPP: 24.8 / 24.8 — OL: 22%

Roman Hemby | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Nolan Ray | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Note: Ray was apparently banged up last year as a freshman, but has impressed this offseason and is in line to get work behind Hemby.

Colby McDonald | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Eli Mason | 2022 | VA

DeJuan Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Massachusetts

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.1 / 13.3 — SPP: 27.5 / NA — OL: 41%

Cookie Desiderio | 2022 | NJ

CJ Hester | 2023 | OH

Note: Desiderio, the Tulsa transfer, dominated the backfield touches in the spring game.

Jalen John | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR

T.Y. Harding | 2022 | MA

Key departures:

Memphis

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.9 / 18.5 — SPP: 26.1 / 26.1 — OL: 38%

Mario Anderson | 2019 | SC

Gregory Desrosiers | 2021 | MA



Sutton Smith | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Brandon Thomas | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

MaKari Bodiford* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Khyair Spain* | GA

Key departures:

Blake Watson

(transfer) Jevyon Ducker Ques | 2020 | NE

Walter Samuel | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐| LA

Miami

(HC / OC) PPG: 15 / 10.9 — SPP: 27.7 / 27.7 — OL: 65%

Damien Martinez | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mark Fletcher Prob | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Freshman TE Elijah Lofton has been also taking snaps at RB this spring.

Ajay Allen Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Terrell Walden | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Chris Johnson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Chris Wheatley-Humphrey* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jordan Lyle* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

(transfer) Henry Parish Jr.

(transfer) Tre'Vonte Citizen | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Miami (OH)

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.9 / 13.7 — SPP: 30.8 / 30.8 — OL: 78%

Dylan Downing | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Kenny Tracy Prob | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Kevin Davis | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | TN

Keyon Mozee | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Nate Milanowski | 2021 | MI

D'Shawntae Jones* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Tito Glass* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key departures:

(Transfer) Rashad Amos

Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 21 / 15.9 — SPP: 30.9 / NA — OL: 12%

Donovan Edwards | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Kalel Mullings | 2020 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MA

Note: Mullings was at times the second player on the field when Corum needed a breather late last year.

Benjamin Hall | 2023 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Tavierre Dunlap | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cole Cabana Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Jordan Marshall* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Micah Ka'apana* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Key departures:

Blake Corum

Michigan State

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.4 / 15.4 — SPP: 28.1 / 28.1 — OL: 21%

Nathan Carter | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | NY

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH



Brandon Tullis* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Martinez | MI | 2023

Key departures:

Jaren Mangham | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Jalen Berger Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Middle Tenn. St

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.1 / 13.2 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 25%

Frank Peasant | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaiden Credle | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Peasant was in the transfer portal but has apparently returned, and is listed again on the roster. New HC Derek Mason had KeShawn Vaughn at Vanderbilt in 2018-19, who rushed for 1000+ yards each season, which is where his high PPG average is coming from.

Jekail Middlebrook | 2023 | GA

Terry Wilkins | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | TN

Brian Brewton | 2021 | FL

A'Varius Sparrow | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Austin Clemons* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Minnesota

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.8 / 20.2 — SPP: 29.7 / 29.7 — OL: 79%

Darius Taylor | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Sieh Bangura | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Note: PJ Fleck has a knack for doling out huge individual rushing usage, but with Bangura coming in via Ohio (MAC), Taylor should not be clearing 30 carries regularly. A beat write for the Gophers suggested that he expects Taylor to get 20-25 touches per game.

Marcus Major Prob | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Jaren Mangham | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Jordan Nubin | 2021 | IL

Ohifame Ijeboi* | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Jaydon Wright* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Key departures:

Sean Tyler

Mississippi

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.5 / 17.9 — SPP: 22.8 / 22.8 — OL: 64%

Ulysses Bentley Prob | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Henry Parrish | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Rashad Amos | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Logan Diggs Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Domonique Thomas | 2020 | AL

Matt Jones | 2021 | MS

Jason Albritton | 2022 | FL

Key departures:

Quinshon Judkins

Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mississippi State

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.6 / NA — SPP: 22.9 / NA — OL: 3%

Davon Booth | 2020 | NV

Keyvone Lee | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Davis recently said that he plans to be back by early November during the season, so I am downgrading him on the depth chart. HC Jeff Lebby recently said this about the room: “We have to continue to get better there. I like where Keyvone is at. He has done a really good job. He's coachable. He's detail oriented. He's a big, physical guy who can do some things.”

Jeffery Pittman | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Seth Davis Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Johnnie Daniels* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Jo Marks

Missouri

(HC / OC) PPG: 20 / 20.4 — SPP: 26.5 / 26.5 — OL: 59%

Marcus Carroll | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Nate Noel | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Carroll and Noel transferred from the Sun Belt Conference. It’s likely this rotation will be a RB1A/B.

Jamal Roberts | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Tavorus Jones | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Kewan Lacy* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Cody Schrader

Navy

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.2 / NA — SPP: 29.5 / NA — OL: 70%

Alex Tecza | 2022 | PA

Eli Heidenreich | 2022 | PA

Brandon Chatman | 2022 | FL

Daba Fofana | 2021 | GA

Amin Hassan | 2021 | FL

Anton Hall | 2021 | FL

Tyler Bradley | 2023 | AL

Alonzo Manning* | IL

Andre Jackson* | OH

Reid Watkins* | TX

Nebraska

(HC / OC) PPG: 8.3 / 10.3 — SPP: 29 / 29 — OL: 74%

Gabe Ervin Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Emmett Johnson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MN

Rahmir Johnson Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NY

Dante Dowdell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kwinten Ives | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Key departures:

Anthony Grant

Nevada

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 12 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 68%

Pat Garwo Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Sean Dollars | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Ashton Hayes | 2022 | NV

Savion Red | 2022 | TX

Ky Woods | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jaden McGill* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Carter Vargas* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Jacques Badolato-Birdsell | 2023 | WA

Jaden McGill | 2023 | IL

New Mexico

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.2 / 15.8 — SPP: NA / 25.8 — OL: 11%

Andrew Henry | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Eli Sanders | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Based on an update from New Mexico’s camp, Andrew Henry is the “perceived” RB1.

Javen Jacobs | 2022 | AZ

Zach Vigil | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | NM

Jaylen Morgan | 2022 | NM

Key departures:

Jacorey Merritt

New Mexico State

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.1 / NA — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 93%

Monte Watkins | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Mike Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | NY

Note: McGowan is a JuCo transfer formerly of OU.



Tim Gans | 2021 | TX

Larenzo McMillan | 2021 | CA

Seth McGowan | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ |TX

Key Departures:

North Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.5 / 15.1 — SPP: 22.5 / 22.5 — OL: 19%

Omarion Hampton | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Darwin Barlow | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Barlow mentioned that the RBs coach told him UNC wants to run the ball 60% of the time this year.

Caleb Hood | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Jordan Louie Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Davion Gause* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

British Brooks

North Carolina State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 11.1 — SPP: 28.6 / 28.6 — OL: 69%

Jordan Waters | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Kendrick Raphael | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Daylan Smothers | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Demarcus Jones | 2019 | NC

Duke Scott* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Jordan Houston

North Texas

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.4 / 12.2 — SPP: 21.9 / 21.9 — OL: 42%

Ikaika Ragsdale Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Juwaun Price | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | AZ

Zach Evans | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Makenzie McGill | 2023 | | TX

Ashton Gray* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Tre Bradford | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Northern Illinois

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.4 / NA — SPP: 29 / NA — OL: 64%

Antario Brown | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Gavin Williams | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA

Justin Lynch | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Ahmir Smith* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Elijah Porter* | ⭐⭐ | IA

Northwestern

(HC / OC) PPG: 9 / NA — SPP: 24.7 / NA — OL: 60%

Cam Porter | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Joseph Himon | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Caleb Komolafe Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dashun Reeder* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Notre Dame

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.8 / 16.7 — SPP: 28.6 / 26.3 — OL: 50%

Jadarian Price | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jeremiyah Love | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Note: The ND beat staff are under the impression that Price and Love will split work to replace Estime. Love is also taking reps at slot receiver. Payne is out for the season. Devyn Ford moved to Safety, but may take reps at RB too.



Max Hurleman | 2021 | PA

Kedren Young* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Aneyas Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Gi'Bran Payne Out | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key departures:

Auric Estime

Ohio

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.5 / 15.1 — SPP: 29.2 / 29.2 — OL: 62%

Rickey Hunt | 2023 | OK

Anthony Tyus | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MI

Nolan McCormick | 2021 | OH

Duncan Brune* | ⭐⭐⭐ | Germany

Devon Hunter | 2022 | OH

Key departures:

Sieh Bangura

Ohio State

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.6 / 18.9 — SPP: 26.9 / 23.1 — OL: 78%

Quinshon Judkins | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

TreVeyon Henderson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Note: Judkins and Henderson should both be considered starters.



James Peoples* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Sam Williams-Dixon* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Cayden Saunders | 2021 | MI

TC Caffey Out | 2022 | OH

Key departures:

Miyan Williams

Oklahoma

(HC / OC) PPG: 16 / 15.5 — SPP: 22.9 / NA — OL: 17%

Gavin Sawchuk | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CO

Jovantae Barnes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Kalib Hicks | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Samuel Franklin | 2021 | AR

Taylor Tatum* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Xavier Robinson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Key departures:

Tawee Walker

Oklahoma State

(HC / OC) PPG: 19.7 / 19.2 — SPP: 24.4 / 24.4 — OL: 100%

Ollie Gordon | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Trent Howland | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Note: AJ Green is expected to miss considerable time. Ollie Gordon to be ‘punished’ by being given ‘50 carries’ in game one according to Gundy for DUI arrest.



Sesi Vailahi | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

Hudson Devins | 2023 | OH

Rodney Fields* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Jaden Allen-Hendrix* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

AJ Green Out | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Old Dominion

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.9 / 15.1 — SPP: 21.6 / 21.6 — OL: 42%

Aaron Young | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Tariq Sims | 2021 | VA

Bryce Duke | 2022 | VA

Devin Roche | 2023 | MD

Maurki James* | DE

Key departures:

KeShawn Wicks

Obie Sanni | 2021 | CO

Oregon

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.4 / 16.2 — SPP: 27.4 / 27.4 — OL: 68%

Jordan James | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Noah Whittington | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Rotowire has Whittington listed first but I wouldn’t make much of that, and given that he is coming off an injury, I have manually adjusted James to the top for now. James was the RB2 last year behind Irving, and will likely be RB1B at the worst for 2024. Jay Harris is a Division II transfer who accumulated 1433 rushing yards and 14 TDs last season.



Jay Harris | 2022 | MO

Jayden Limar | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Da'Jaun Riggs* | ⭐⭐⭐ | DC

Key departures:

Markiese Irving

Oregon State

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.1 / NA — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 37%

Jamious Griffin | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Anthony Hankerson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Griffin had briefly entered the portal but announced he was returning in early January. Hankerson transferred from CU, and should be in the mix for RB1.

Salahadin Allah* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cornell Hatcher* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jake Reichle | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OR

Gavin Haines | 2021 | OR

Dyontae Navarrete | 2023 | OR

Key departures:

Damien Martinez | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Isaiah Newell | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Penn State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.1 / 17.4 — SPP: 26.8 / 28.8 — OL: 54%

Nicholas Singleton | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Kaytron Allen | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Fully expect that both Allen and Singleton will split work the way they have the last two seasons. OC used two runners at Kansas. Martin should be in the mix as RB3 immediately.



Cam Wallace | 2023 | GA

Quinton Martin* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Corey Smith* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Key departures:

London Montgomery | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Pittsburgh

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.7 / NA — SPP: 26.1 / NA — OL: 71%

Rodney Hammond Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Desmond Reid | 2022 | FL

Daniel Carter | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Derrick Davis | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Juelz Goff * | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Purdue

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 12.5 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 61%

Devin Mockobee | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Reggie Love | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MO

Note: Love transferred from Illinois and should be considered firmly in the mix for RB1.

Elijah Jackson | 2022 | IN

Addai Lewellen | 2023 | IN

Rice

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.9 / 12.8 — SPP: 28.3 / 28.3 — OL: 84%

Dean Connors | 2022 | HI

Quinton Jackson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Daelen Alexander | 2023 | TX

Christian Francisco | 2021 | AR

Taji Atkins* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Trei Kibbles* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rutgers

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.5 / 17.3 — SPP: 29.9 / 29.9 — OL: 77%

Kyle Monangai | 2021 | ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ | NJ

Samuel Brown | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Ja'Shon Benjamin | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Al-Shadee Salaam | 2021 | NJ

Jordan Kinsler | 2021 | NJ

Edd Guerrier* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Antwan Raymond* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

SMU

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.4 / 11.2 — SPP: 24.4 / 24.4 — OL: 54%

Jaylan Knighton | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

LJ Johnson | 2021 |⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Camar Wheaton | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Zane Minors | 2021 | TX

Sam Houston

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.6 / 11.8 — SPP: 25.6 / 25.6 — OL: 99%

John Gentry | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jevyon Ducker | 2020 | NE

Zach Hrbacek | 2023 | TX

Landan Brown Ques | 2023 | TX

Charles Crawford Ques | 2023 | TX

Key departures:

(transfer) Tobias Weaver | 2022 | TX

San Diego State

(HC / OC) PPG: 14 / NA — SPP: 22.3 / NA — OL: 49%

Marquez Cooper | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Kenan Christon Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: From a beat report before Cooper’s transfer: “Senior Kenan Christon, who Lewis credited Saturday with ‘some nice, physical runs,’ is the starting running back.” Lewis coached Cooper at Kent State to three 1000-yard rushing seasons 2020-2022.

Jaylon Armstead | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cam Davis | 2021 | TX

Lucky Sutton Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Nick Gardinera | 2022 | CA

Anthony McMillian* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cincere Rhaney* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

San Jose State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 15.3 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 22%

Floyd Chalk | 2022 | CA

Jabari Bates | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: New SJSU OC Craig Stutzmann recently praised running back Floyd Chalk IV, who played for FCS Grambling State last year: “He’s a punchy guy, and I love his attitude. He had a couple of nice runs today”.

Jakob Galloway Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Lamar Radcliffe* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Anthony Hymes* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Kairee Robinson

Quali Conley

South Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.9 / NA — SPP: 25.6 / NA — OL: 35%

Braylon McReynolds | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Kentrel Bullock | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Note: An update from a South Alabama beat report in spring suggested that Braylon McReynolds figures to be the RB1, with Kentrell Bullock involved behind him.

Iverson Celestine | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

PJ Martin | 2023 | LA

Jarvis Durr | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Jonathon Carter | 2022 | AL

Da'Marion Bothwell* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

La’Damien Webb

South Carolina

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.7 / 10 — SPP: 24.7 / 24.7 — OL: 63%

Raheim Sanders Prob | 2021 | ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ | FL

Oscar Adaway | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Sanders transferred from Arkansas and should be considered the favourite to be RB1.

Jawarn Howell | 2022 | NC

Juju McDowell Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

DJay Braswell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Bradley Dunn Ques | 2020 | SC

Matthew Fuller* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Mario Anderson

South Florida

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.4 / 10.4 — SPP: 20.9 / 20.9 — OL: 84%

Kelley Joiner | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Nay'Quan Wright | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: A beat writer said this when previewing the depth chart: “Every picture I have seen with the starting OL has been with Kelley Joiner at running back and I have only heard great things about his progression as he maintains his health.”

Ta'ron Keith | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

K'Wan Powell | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Yasias Young | 2020 | FL

Nykahi Davenport* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Southern Miss

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 13.5 — SPP: 26.7 / NA — OL: 23%

Rodrigues Clark | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kenyon Clay | 2022 | MS

Chandler Pittman | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

JQ Gray | 2023 | MS

Jalen Washington* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS



Key departures:

Frank Gore Jr.

Stanford

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.3 / NA — SPP: 25.8 / NA — OL: 95%

Sedrick Irvin | 2023 | ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ | FL

Ryan Butler | 2023 | NJ

Note: The HC of the Cardinal has a history of some heavy individual RB usage, but his most prominent tendency is to use a QB who is a strong runner. Several of his teams in the past have been led in rushing by their QB, including this past season (top two runners on the team were QBs).

Caleb Hampton | 2022 | TN

Brendon Barrow | 2021 | CAN

Cole Tabb* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Chris Davis* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Casey Filkins

EJ Smith

Syracuse

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 9.5 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 79%

LeQuint Allen | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Yasin Willis* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Note: Allen and Willis got the majority of work in the spring game, and Willis, the freshman, was very impressive. The staff and beat writers have each said Willis should be heavily involved this season.

Will Nixon | 2022 |⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Michael Johnson | 2021 | OR

JJ Branham | 2023 | OH

Jaden Hart* | ⭐⭐⭐ | IN

Key departures:

(transfer) Juwaun Price | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | AZ

TCU

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.1 / 15.4 — SPP: 21.2 / 21.2 — OL: 29%

Cam Cook | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Trey Sanders | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: A TCU beat writer in late march: “TCU produced a top-five rusher in the Big 12 the past two seasons. Cam Cook may be next up to continue that trend, following in the footsteps of Emani Bailey and Kendre Miller. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound running back had 16 carries for 58 yards as a true freshman in 2023 and should see an increased workload as the potential primary ball carrier for the Horned Frogs this season.”



Dominique Johnson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Trent Battle | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Nathaniel Palmer* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jeremy Payne* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Emani Bailey

Temple

(HC / OC) PPG: 10 / NA — SPP: 23.5 / 23.5 — OL: 52%

Antwain Littleton | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | DC

Joquez Smith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tyrei Washington* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

EJ Wilson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Terrez Worthy* | MD

Key departures:

Edward Saydee

Tennessee

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.6 / 12.5 — SPP: 21.2 / 21.2 — OL: 58%

Dylan Sampson | 2022 | ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ | LA

Cameron Seldon Prob | 2023 | ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ | VA

Note: Seldon currently has dual RB/WR eligibility on Fantrax.

DeSean Bishop | 2023 | TN

Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Peyton Lewis* Ques | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Patrick Wilk | 2021 | TN

Key departures:

Jaylen Wright

Texas

(HC / OC) PPG: 23.2 / 23.7 — SPP: 25.5 / 25.5 — OL: 82%



Jaydon Blue | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quintrevion Wisner | 2023 | TX

Note: Baxter and Blue are in competition for the RB1 job this offseason.



Jerrick Gibson* | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Christian Clark* Out | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

CJ Baxter Out | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Jonathan Brooks

Savion Red Prob | 2022 | TX

Texas A&M

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.3 / 19.7 — SPP: 27.3 / 25.2 — OL: 66%

Le'Veon Moss | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Amari Daniels | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Daniels and Moss were the top two runners on the depth chart in 2023, and it sounds like they’ll be RB1A/B again. Owens will probably be more involved in his sophomore season, so I expect a heavy three man rotation.



E.J. Smith | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

David Bailey | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Rueben Owens Out | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Texas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.7 / 18.2 — SPP: 23.1 / 23.1 — OL: 62%

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Deion Hankins | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Hankins and Burgess transferred from UTEP and should provide depth behind Mahdi.

Lincoln Pare Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | TN

Torrance Burgess | 2022 | TX

Jaylen Jenkins | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Texas Tech

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.8 / 14.7 — SPP: 23.1 / 23.1 — OL: 22%

Tahj Brooks | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam'Ron Valdez | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: This offence relied heavily on Brooks last season, which was abnormal for OC Zach Kittley. Typically, his offences lean heavier pass, and do not concentrate volume through one runner the way it did in 2023.

Blake Bedwell | 2021 | TX

Cameron Dickey* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

J'Koby Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

(transfer) Bryson Donnell | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

(transfer) Anquan Willis | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Toledo

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.3 / 16.7 — SPP: 25.7 / 25.7 — OL: 5%

Jacquez Stuart | 2019 | FL

Willie Shaw | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IL

Note: Stuart still has dual RB/WR eligibility on Fantrax. Drennen began his career at Kentucky but transferred last offseason. Clark was a walk on at UGA.

Sevaughn Clark | 2020 | GA

Mike Drennen | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key departures:

Peny Boone

Troy

(HC / OC) PPG: 20.6 / 16.2 — SPP: 28.5 / NA — OL: 37%

Damien Taylor | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Gerald Green | 2020 | GA

Note: PPG average for HC Gerad Parker is skewed due to sample size at Notre Dame. Parker has said they will aim to use a committee this season.

Jarris Williams | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jordan Lovett | 2023 | GA

Key departures:

Kimani Vidal

Jordon Ingram Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Tulane

(HC / OC) PPG: 17.3 / 15.1 — SPP: 26.7 / 26.7 — OL: 51%

Makhi Hughes | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Shaadie Clayton-Johnson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | LA



Note: A source close to the program stated that he expects Hughes to be a 1500 yard back this year per the G5 Hive podcast.

Arnold Barnes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Tate Jernigan | 2022 | TX

George Arata | 2022 | LA

Jamauri McClure* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Iverson Celestine | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Charles Schibler | 2021 | LA

Tulsa

(HC / OC) PPG: 18 / 10.2 — SPP: 24.1 / 24.1 — OL: 35%

Anthony Watkins | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Bill Jackson | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MO



Viron Ellison* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Lloyd Avant | 2023 | TX

Key departures:

Jordan Ford

Tahj Gary Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

UAB

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.3 / 18.3 — SPP: 23.5 / 23.5 — OL: 91%

Lee Beebe | 2022 | AL

Isaiah Jacobs | 2020 | OK

Note: From a recent UAB beat report: “Isaiah Jacobs is still sidelined after suffering a season-ending injury last year and Lee Beebe is expected to take the lion’s share of the load in the backfield. LSU transfer Armoni Goodwin and Lee Witherspoon will also have plenty of reps this spring, along with redshirt freshman Dylan Peterson.” The PPG averages are skewed due to sample size.

Armoni Goodwin | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Lee Witherspoon | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Dylan Peterson* | AL

Key departures:

Jermaine Brown Jr.

UCLA

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 11.7 — SPP: NA / NA — OL: 59%

Keegan Jones | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

TJ Harden | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: From a practice report: “Keegan Jones looks like the most effective running back, which is crazy to think about since he wasn't even utilized as a running back last season. He looks far more dynamic than the starter from last season, T.J. Harden, even though Foster said they're 1A and 1B at the moment.”

Jalen Berger | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Anthony Adkins | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Leo Kemp | 2023 | CA

Deshun Murrell Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Cameron Jones* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Carson Steele

UConn

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.7 / 11.7 — SPP: 28.7 / 28.7 — OL: 42%

Camryn Edwards Prob | 2022 | CT

Victor Rosa | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CT

Note: Robinson comes in from UNC Charlotte. Edwards began to dominate touch volume down the stretch in 2023, but this might have been due to the health of Rosa. It’s not clear if there will be one clear RB1, or a rotation.

Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Jayden Brown | 2022 | GA

Oliver Lundberg Coleman* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NE

UNLV

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 9.9 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 63%

Jai'Den Thomas | 2023 | GA

Michael Allen | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Kylin James transferred from the FCS school Central Arkansas this offseason. Allen transferred from NC State.

Kylin James | 2021 | AR

Devin Green* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Greg Burrell* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NV

USC

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.7 / 16.1 — SPP: 25.1 / 25.1 — OL: 56%

Jo'Quavious Marks | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Quinten Joyner | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: From a USC beat report: “USC enters the spring with one back it can trust [Jo Marks] and two backs fighting to be the second worthy of Saturday reps in the fall.”

A'Marion Peterson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Bryan Jackson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Austin Jones

Marshawn Lloyd

UTEP

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 12.5 — SPP: NA / 25.8 — OL: 10%

Jevon Jackson | 2022 | AL

Corey Wren | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | LA

Note: Both of Jevon Jackson and Marquez Taylor followed new UTEP HC Scotty Walden from Austin Peay. Wren transferred from TCU.

Daryon Triche | 2020 | TX

Marquez Taylor | 2023 | TN

Ezell Jolly | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Ashten Emory* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Aaron Dumas Ques | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Deion Hankins

Torrance Burgess

Calvin Hill | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mike Franklin | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

UTSA

(HC / OC) PPG: 15 / 11.2 — SPP: 23.8 / 23.8 — OL: 59%

Kevorian Barnes | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Robert Henry | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS



Rocko Griffin | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Bryson Donnell | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mekhi Anderson* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Utah

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.6 / 15.5 — SPP: 28.8 / 28.8 — OL: 53%

Micah Bernard | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Jaylon Glover | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Each of the staff spoke about the room in April, the quotes can be found here. Bernard and Glover appear to be RB1A/B.

Mike Mitchell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Anthony Woods Ques | 2022 | CA

Dijon Stanley | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Charlie Vincent | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | UT

John Randle | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | KS

Hunter Andrews* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Ja’Quinden Jackson

Utah State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 10.6 — SPP: 21.4 / 21.4 — OL: 77%

Rahsul Faison | 2023 | PA

Robert Briggs | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jonathan Baird | 2020 | WA

Corbin Cottle | 2023 | UT

Nick Floyd* | CA

Key departures:

(transfer) Davon Booth | 2020 | NV

Vanderbilt

(HC / OC) PPG: 10 / 9 — SPP: 26.9 / NA — OL: 60%

Sedrick Alexander | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

AJ Newberry | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Jamoni Jones | 2021 | OK

Chase Gillespie | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Johann Cardenas* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Virginia

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.9 / 8.4 — SPP: 25.4 / 25.4 — OL: 99%

Kobe Pace | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Xavier Brown Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Note: HC Elliot’s time with Clemson skews his average.

Noah Vaughn | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Jack Griese Sues | 2022 | VA

Donte Hawthorne | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Virginia Tech

(HC / OC) PPG: 13 / 13 — SPP: 27.7 / 27.7 — OL: 98%

Bhayshul Tuten | 2021 | NJ

Malachi Thomas | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Jeremiah Coney | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Tyler Mason* | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Key departures:

(transfer) Tralon Mitchell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Wake Forest

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.7 / 9.7 — SPP: 24.7 / 24.7 — OL: 68%

Demond Claiborne | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | VA

Tate Carney | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

David Egbe Ques | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Ty Clark* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

Washington

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.5 / 13.5 — SPP: 27.1 / 27.1 — OL: 3%

Jonah Coleman | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cameron Davis Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: Coleman followed HC Jedd Fisch from Arizona and should be considered the defacto RB1 until we hear otherwise.

Daniyel Ngata | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | NV

Sam Adams Ques | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Camden Sirmon | 2022 | MT

Adam Mohammed* | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Tybo Rogers Out | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Dillon Johnson

Washington State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 9 — SPP: 24 / 24 — OL: 71%

Leo Pulalasi | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Djouvensky Schlenbaker | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA



Wayshawn Parker* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Dylan Paine | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | WA

Josh Joyner* | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Nakia Watson

West Virginia

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.2 / 10.3 — SPP: 28.6 / 28.6 — OL: 69%

Jahiem White | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

CJ Donaldson Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaylen Anderson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Diore Hubbard* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Traevon Dunbar* | ⭐⭐⭐ | SC

Western Kentucky

(HC / OC) PPG: 9 / NA — SPP: 25.1 / NA — OL: 56%

Elijah Young | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TN

L.T. Sanders | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Note: Hampton transfers in from Elon where he had over 1000 yards rushing in 2022.

Jalen Hampton | 2022 | MD

George Hart | 2021 | LA

Tate Titshaw* | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Key departures:

Ta'ron Keith | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Western Michigan

(HC / OC) PPG: 11.2 / NA — SPP: 23.9 / 25.5 — OL: 74%

Jalen Buckley | 2022 | IL

Zahir Abdus-Salaam | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Keshawn King | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jamal Hailey | 2022 | MI

Jaden Nixon | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

CJ Hester | 2023 | OH

Wisconsin

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.5 / 14.9 — SPP: 24.1 / 24.1 — OL: 58%

Chez Mellusi Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tawee Walker | 2022 | NV

Note: Walker transferred from OU and will probably be RB1/B with Mellusi. The OC typically relies on two runners to carry most of the load.

Cade Yacamelli Ques | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Jackson Acker | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Nate White | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WI

Grover Bortolotti | 2021 | WI

Dilin Jones* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Gideon Ituka* | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Key departures:

Braelon Allen

Wyoming

(HC / OC) PPG: NA / 14.6 — SPP: NA / 26 — OL: 80%

Harrison Waylee | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | IA

Jamari Ferrell | 2023 | CA

Note: The new Wyoming OC coached Kenneth Walker to a Doak Walker award in 2021.

Sam Scott | 2021 | NE

D.J. Jones | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Dawaiian McNeely Ques | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

LJ Richardson | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | NE

Nico Hamilton* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dontae Burch* | MO

