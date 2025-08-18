八月猪嗅风，收成将至，命运亦然。

(The August pig sniffs the wind — harvest is near, and so is destiny.)

- Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 136 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and

. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from 247 Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring/fall camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2024, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from

.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — OL: 65%



Jamorian Miller QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Miller and Young are expected to be the two top runners in 2025, with Miller the clear alpha. Hill has been upgraded to probable in advance of the season opener. Miller will miss the non-conference slate with a collarbone injury but is expected to be back for conference play.



Dre'lyn Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Daniel Hill PROB | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — OL: 55%

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence.



Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Terrence Gist QUES | 2021 | SC

Kaden Cloud | 2021 | AZ

Travis Wood | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Connor Mathews | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Tylor Latham | 2020 | MS

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — OL: 36%

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Note: Gant and Gee transferred from the FCS level. Curry from ULM.

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Sean Patrick | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Chris Gee | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — OL: 26%



Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Dubinion transferred from Arkansas and apparently had a good spring, vying for starting duties with Roberts. Dubinion enters fall camp as the expected RB1A.



Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaylon Calhoun | 2023 | GA

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Key departures:

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — OL: 56%



Mike Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | NY

Braylen Russell | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Russell handled most of the workload (20 carries) in Arkansas’ bowl game with Jackson and Dubinion out. Washington, the transfer from NMS, has reportedly been a fall camp standout and looks to be in the mix as RB1.



Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

AJ Green | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Ja'Quinden Jackson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — OL: 55%



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS



Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Arizona