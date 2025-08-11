Fall Camp Round Up: Late July/Early August
Notable Transfer News
Nevada WR Cortez Braham → Memphis
NIU WR Dane Partridge → RU
Fall Camp News
Some notes out of Michigan’s camp on QB and RB:
Yes, there is a quarterback competition, but with Mikey Keene, the Fresno State transfer, unable to practice during spring ball, the odds-on favorite is Bryce Underwood. At running back, Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall are essentially co-starters.
A note out of UCLA’s camp on QB Nico Iamleava and WR Kwazi Gilmer:
One thing that stands out in the little amount of time we are able to watch the UCLA offense is that QB Nico Iamaleava and WR Kwazi Gilmer are making quite the connection. During one play today, Nico floated a ball to Gilmer and the WR grabbed it with one hand for the score.
Nebraska OC Dana Holgerson hinted that the RBs in his offence will see a lot of receiving usage:
There's a real comfort level I think in that aspect," he said. "That's one thing I personally I feel really strongly about as far as personnel matchups. We have some guys in the backfield that can maybe create a matchup here or there. And if we can get those balls to these running backs in space I think we can do some good things.
It's about working through what guys feel comfortable with and how it fits within the system. But it's in a good place "and we're trying to promote that."
LSU WR Nic Anderson was highlighted as a fall camp standout in early August:
If we were writing this after day one, Anderson's name would not be on it after not going through contact drills to open fall camp. But it turns out that was by design as he was in the final stages of concussion protocol from a car accident a few weeks back.
He immediately was moved into contact work on day two of practice and by the time Saturday's full media viewing arrived, we finally got a glimpse of what he's capable of in this offense if healthy. He made arguably the grab of the day in 1v1 coverage with Mansoor Delane down the left sideline during the first 11v11 team period. Anderson then backed that up with an impressive showing in 7v7, where he caught a couple of passes while being held by opposing defensive backs.
Anderson's role in this offense sticks out like a soar thumb if healthy. The size, body control and skill are a combination that LSU doesn't have at the top of this receiving corps. Hopefully Anderson can build on Saturday's performance and go into the week one opener with great rhythm and confidence in this offense.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke about his RB room:
I'm really pleased with Caden [Durham] and Kaleb [Jackson], Kaleb's had a great camp. You know, he's 230 plus pounds. He's physical. He's smart. It's just about getting into game situations where he makes good cuts and good decisions.
Caden's healthy. I think the two young players, (JT) Lindsey and (Harlem) Berry are going to contribute this year as well. We talked about Ju'Juan [Johnson] as well. So we think we've got great depth at the position.
A note out of Washington State’s camp on QB stats during a scrimmage:
THE QUARTERBACKS: [Zevi] Eckhaus completed 10 of 17 passes between 7 on 7 and team period work, while Pitt transfer Julian Dugger hit 8 of 9, Rutgers transfer Ajani Sheppard 10 of 15 and Potter 12 of 15. They mostly threw short- and intermediate routes and that, per a request from WSU, is about the length of the analysis we can offer at this point.
Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers had this to say on WRs Jeremiah Noga, Devin Ellison, Josh Meredith, and TE Ademola Faleye:
[on Noga] "He's just a great team player," Rogers said. "Since he's been here, he's bought in. Really a humble kid who works his tail off. He's faster than maybe what I expected. He's done a really good job and he's played with great effort. Those guys will see the field for sure here."
[on Ellison] "He's fine," Rogers said. "He's just got a little heel (injury). Just trying to monitor it. He's been going extremely hard. I'm proud of Dev, he's grown a lot in the short time that he's been here. Got all A's this last summer. A junior college player who is extremely talented. He's growing in every way. So I'm proud of Dev. And he's pushing through right now. We're holding him back. He's not holding himself out."
"Josh Meredith is maybe one of the most consistent wide receivers we have. So is it always a splash play? No, it's not. But it's always consistent. It's the ability to be able to trust that they're gonna show up on game day and do their job."
ROGERS ON TIGHT END ADEMOLA FALEYE AS A RED ZONE TARGET:
"I wouldn't just say red zone," Rogers said. "If he's open, he'll get the ball. It's up to the quarterback to put it on him. And it's his job to catch it. If it's in his framework, just like every player, they're expected to catch the ball and make the most of it. He's had a couple of great plays, he's also had a couple of letdown plays too. And that's not just him, that's everybody."
Notes out of Florida State’s camp:
Starting quarterback Tommy Castellanos, true freshman Ousmane Kromah and the first team offensive line unit were the first three offensive players/groups brought up as standouts in fall camp so far. Castellanos play in 11-on-11 at one practice was described as 'fluid' and that he commanded the offense with a lot of energy.
Kromah and Oklahoma running back transfer Gavin Sawchuk were singled out as two 'backs standing out so far in that room.
When FSU moved into 11-on-11 work during one of the first few practices, I was told that freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs got reps with the first team offense. He was joined by Duce Robinsonand Squirrel White as the wideouts getting first team reps.
FSU's top two receivers in Duce Robinson and Squirrel White are players sources feel good about. The feeling is that a younger wideout needs to step up and contribute in a big way this season to help complete that unit. Two early candidates to do that are second-year receiver Elijah Moore and Boggs.
Moore has had a great start to camp with head coach Mike Norvell singling him out after the third practice as a player consistently standing out. Since Boggs arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee, he has turned plenty of heads. His coaches and teammates are in awe of how quickly he has adapted to the college game. It sounds like one of those two, or another young wideout, needs to be ready to take on a pretty big role in FSU's offense this season.
FSU WR Duce Robinson said this about freshman WR Jayvon Boggs:
"Has everything that it takes to be the best player in college football, the best freshman in college football... he is going to be a really really big problem in college football."
FSU head coach Mike Norvell said this about freshman RB Ousmane Kromah:
"In my coaching career, I don't think I've ever watched a prospect in person more than him...I know the competitor he is, the versatility and the level of talent... "It's tough to make that jump (as a true freshman) but I believe he can do it.
Notes out of North Texas camp on the QB competition:
The first group I paid very close attention to was the quarterbacks as senior Reese Poffenbarger, sophomore Drew Mestemaker and freshman Chris Jimerson Jr. continue to battle for the starting position.
Poffenbarger and Mestemaker are the candidates most likely to win the position with the majority of first-team reps going to them.
The first thing I want to say is that if I were a betting man and forced to guess today who the starting quarterback was I'd probably lean toward Reese Poffenbarger.
Today in the practice window, I thought he looked very comfortable throwing on the run based on how the velocity of his throws on the particular bootleg I saw each of the quarterbacks go through.
Mestemaker looked equally impressive for the most part so I'm really just splitting hairs and going with the more veteran pick.
But I want to say in my humblest opinion, Jimerson should not be out of the race at this point. Though I think most likely his inexperience will prevent him from becoming North Texas' starting quarterback this year.
I think he's plenty talented and able. I just think his inexperience will allow Mestemaker and Poffenbarger to find an edge in this race. But if North Texas is so lucky for him to stay past his freshman year or even start at all during his freshman season, I think he'll make the most of any opportunity.
Notes out of North Texas camp on WR Landon Sides: