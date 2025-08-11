THE QUARTERBACKS: [Zevi] Eckhaus completed 10 of 17 passes between 7 on 7 and team period work, while Pitt transfer Julian Dugger hit 8 of 9, Rutgers transfer Ajani Sheppard 10 of 15 and Potter 12 of 15. They mostly threw short- and intermediate routes and that, per a request from WSU, is about the length of the analysis we can offer at this point.

Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers had this to say on WRs Jeremiah Noga, Devin Ellison, Josh Meredith, and TE Ademola Faleye:

[on Noga] "He's just a great team player," Rogers said. "Since he's been here, he's bought in. Really a humble kid who works his tail off. He's faster than maybe what I expected. He's done a really good job and he's played with great effort. Those guys will see the field for sure here."

[on Ellison] "He's fine," Rogers said. "He's just got a little heel (injury). Just trying to monitor it. He's been going extremely hard. I'm proud of Dev, he's grown a lot in the short time that he's been here. Got all A's this last summer. A junior college player who is extremely talented. He's growing in every way. So I'm proud of Dev. And he's pushing through right now. We're holding him back. He's not holding himself out."

"Josh Meredith is maybe one of the most consistent wide receivers we have. So is it always a splash play? No, it's not. But it's always consistent. It's the ability to be able to trust that they're gonna show up on game day and do their job."

ROGERS ON TIGHT END ADEMOLA FALEYE AS A RED ZONE TARGET: