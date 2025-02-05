February is for curmudgeons, whinge-bags, and misanthropes.

- Lionel Shriver, writer

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 134 FBS programs for the RB position in this document. Note that the FBS’ newest members, Sacramento State, Delaware and Missouri State are currently omitted and will be updated at a later date.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. Incoming freshman from 2024 are denoted with ( * ), and will be updated for 2025 later this quarter.

The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2023, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line.

IMPORTANT: The sub line underneath each team covering the PPG/SPP/returning OL % has not yet been updated. These figures will be updated around February/March. Incoming freshman for 2025 will also be updated around this time.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.17 / 13.2 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL:



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Haynes transferred out to Michigan. Miller and Young are expected to be the two top runners in 2025. Technically, Miller could enter the draft, but it would be a surprise. Washington transferred from ULLaF.



Dre'lyn Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Daniel Hill* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.42 / 15.42 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL:

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence, however Carson and Allen were the top two runners in 2024 and both are listed as RBs. Frew is listed as the FB.

Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tylor Latham | 2020 | MS

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Travis Wood* | ⭐⭐ | CA

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.1 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL:

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Sean Patrick* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: The OC comes from the FCS, so his track record is not included in the model numbers, but Montana was one of the best offences in the FCS in 2023 —but the carries were split.

Key departures:

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 12.7 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL:



Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Roberts entered the portal briefly but has returned to the team for now. Marshall should be out of eligibility. Dubinion transferred from Arkansas.

Manuel Haywood | 2021 | NC

Khamani Alexander* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Anderson Castle | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Ahmani Marshall | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 7.1 / 11.2 — SPP: 26.6 / 27.2 — OL:

Braylen Russell* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Russell handled most of the workload (20 carries) in Arkansas’ bowl game with Jackson and Dubinion out. He entered the portal and then returned to the program in December. Jackson has entered the NFL draft. Dubinion transferred to App State.

Key departures:

Ja'Quinden Jackson QUES | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rashod Dubinion QUES | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.7 / 10.5 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL:



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Devin Spencer* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Wallace is out of eligibility.



Tyler Williams* | AR

Cedric Hawkins OFS | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.9 / 16.1 — SPP: 28.6 / 25.8 — OL:

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Mike Mitchell | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Conley is out of eligibility. Merritt was ruled ineligible for the season in September, he is expected to enter the NFL draft. Mitchell transferred from Utah and will be in the mix to be RB1 in 2025. Mahdi transferred from Texas State, Craig from Portland St.



Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Quincy Craig | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Key departures:

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 18.4 / 16.7 — SPP: 25.8 / NA — OL:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Kyson Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Udoh tranfers in as a 1000-yard rusher from Army with two years of eligibility remaining. Brooks should be out of eligibility having played in four seasons with 5 games or more.

Alton McCaskill | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

George Hart | 2021 | LA

Jason Brown* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Key departures:

Cameron Skattebo | 2019 | CA

DeCarlos Brooks | 2019 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AZ

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.4 / NA — SPP: 31 / NA — OL:

Noah Short | 2021 | CA

Hayden Reed | 2022 | FL

Note: Leading rusher Kanye Udoh is headed to Arizona State. Robinson looks to be out of eligibility.



AJ Williams | 2022 | GA

Miles Stewart | 2021 | LA

Dylan Armentout* | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayden Walker* | TX

Trey Morris* | OH

Jack Kayser* | TX

Trey Tremba* | PA

Key departures:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Tyrell Robinson Prob | 2020 | GA

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.2 / NA — SPP: 26.3 / NA — OL:

Durell Robinson | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Damari Alston | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Hunter is out of eligibility and will presumably try his hand at the NFL draft. Robinsons transfers in from UConn.

Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Sean Jackson | 2021| AL

Brian Battie OUT | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Jarquez Hunter | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.2 / 12.8 — SPP: 29.1 / 29.1 — OL:

Qua Ashley | 2022 | GA

TJ Horton | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Note: Ashley transferred in from Kennesaw State. Sloan, the former EKU transfer, is out of eligibility from what I can tell. Pemberton transferred to B.C.



Charlie Spegal | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Christian Davis Ques | 2023 | OH

DJ Williams* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Jalen Alexander* | IN

Key departures:

Braedon Sloan | 2021 | KY

Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 12.8 — SPP: 25.4 / 23.5 — OL:

Bryson Washington | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dawson Pendergrass | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Washington took over the backfield midway through the season and looks to be the RB1 for 2025, but Pendergrass led the team in carries (21) in the bowl game.



Richard Reese | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Joseph Dodds* | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Key departures:

Jordan Jenkins | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dominic Richardson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Boise State