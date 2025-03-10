Genius is no guarantee of wisdom. How could this man who saw so much be so blind?

- Lewis Strauss, Oppenheimer (2023)

Many of you will hate me for saying this, but I watched that snooze fest called Oppenheimer not once, but twice in theatres to confirm that I really did not like that movie. It’s true. I went for the first time with my wife, and then with a friend of mine who’s a self proclaimed cinephile and history enthusiast.

I figured he’d set me straight; he’d explain to me what I was missing. Surely, I was the one in the wrong. How could all these people love it if it wasn’t great?

When the credits started rolling it nearly required an uppercut to Henri’s chin to wake this guy up from his coma. He turned to me—half bored to tears, half utterly miffed that I’d even agreed to watch this stinker a second time given the length of it—and told me that he was not impressed. I asked him for his rating and he just shook his head.

Well, at the very least it’s good to have like-minded individuals as friends. Speaking of friends, the topic of today’s article comes courtesy of a CFF friend of mine, a man you all probably know, Jared Palmgren. He alerted me to the fact that New Mexico’s newest head coach, Jason Eck, had a 1000-yard receiver each of the last three seasons at Idaho.

This revelation prompted me to investigate further. It will no doubt interest the reader to know that Eck’s history of excellence, in fact, does not stop there. In his only two full seasons at South Dakota State as OC (excluding 2020), his Jack Rabbits also produced a 1000 yard receiver each season. If you’re keeping score at home, that’s five straight seasons with a 1000-yarder at WR1 under Eck.

That brings me to today’s player, who’s ironically transferring out of MANHATTAN, Kansas, to the New Mexico Lobos. That player being former Iowa and KSU WR Keagan Johnson. Between New Mexico and Johnson’s former home being a place called Manhattan, the list of connections to the topic of the Oppenheimer movie nearly made my head explode (no pun intended).

I’m starting to wonder if Keagan’s middle name isn’t Robert or something. And, as if a nuclear themed movie at the backdrop of this article wasn’t a good enough omen for KJ’s prospects next fall, we have the aforementioned Eck system which, dare I say, is verging on the boundary of formulaic when it comes to printing out 1000-yard receivers.

This is all mathematical, you see… something something Prometheus… something something potato salad. The signs are all here (IN THEORY) for a nuclear explosion to occur in the deserts of New Mexico at an undisclosed future date. However, I must caution the reader that everything I say today is—once again—strictly theoretical.