GOLDEN PIG DRAFT RECAP

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Preview122GOLDEN PIG DRAFT RECAPVP spends over an hour autopsying one of the most competitive CFF exercises of the 2026 offseason--the Golden Pig Invitational Draft. Post-vid notes provided below.VPJul 28, 2026∙ Paid122ShareLEAGUE FORMAT:30 ROSTER SPOTSBESTBALL SCORING (2QB, 3RB, 4WR, 2TE, 2FLX, 1DST)WEEKLY WAIVERSFULL DRAFT BOARD BELOW:This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inVolumePigsSubscribeAuthorsVPRecent PostsVP's Making Video Content Now?Apr 6 • VP