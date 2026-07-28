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VolumePigs

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GOLDEN PIG DRAFT RECAP

VP spends over an hour autopsying one of the most competitive CFF exercises of the 2026 offseason--the Golden Pig Invitational Draft. Post-vid notes provided below.
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VP
∙ Paid

LEAGUE FORMAT:

  • 30 ROSTER SPOTS

  • BESTBALL SCORING (2QB, 3RB, 4WR, 2TE, 2FLX, 1DST)

  • WEEKLY WAIVERS

FULL DRAFT BOARD BELOW:

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