Even a pig enjoys the sunshine of July, for every creature finds joy in summer's embrace.

- Anonymous

Pigs, welcome back. This document includes depth charts and notes on all 134 FBS programs for the RB position.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. Incoming freshman have now been added to all 134 teams, and these players are denoted with ( * ).

The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and CFB Depth. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2023, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line.

IMPORTANT: For those who are only interested in receiving these RB depth chart/injury reports, the monthly round-up articles, and the bi-weekly newsletter in your inbox, you can ‘opt out’ of the general content stream, which includes my analytical articles about CFF, and only receive the above mentioned posts, by navigating to your subscriber settings (top right) and clicking ‘manage subscription’, then turning off notifications on the top option pictured below. By opting out of the ‘VolumePigs’ group, you are still a subscriber but you will receive only the above mentioned content.

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 9.7 / 10.5 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL: 60%

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: From an interview on the G5 Hive podcast, it sounds like this team will be running a committee between the top two-to-three runners.

Cedric Hawkins | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Devin Spencer* | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tyler Williams* | AR

Key departures:

Brian Snead | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 16.17 / 13.2 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL: 52%



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Miller led the spring game with 83 rush yards and two scores, but some sites like Rotowire list Haynes RB1. I think both of Miller and Haynes should be considered starters until there is a definitive word otherwise. My personal opinion is that regardless of who gets listed as RB1, both will be heavily involved.

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jonathan Bennett | 2020 | AL

Daniel Hill* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley* | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Jase McClellan

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.42 / 15.42 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL: 3%

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. Carson is expected to replace Michel at FB, whereas Calvert is expected to take over Eldridge’s role.

Jalen Johnson | 2020 | GA

Jet Harris | 2020 | TN

Travis Wood* | ⭐⭐ | CA

Key Departures:

John Lee Eldridge

Emmanuel Michel

Owen Burk

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.1 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL: 40%

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Note: Both of the expected top two runners for Akron are P4 transfers. Simmons transferred from MSU, and Williams from Minnesota, both in the 2024 offseason. The OC comes from the FCS, so his track record is not included in the model numbers, but Montana was one of the best offences in the FCS last year—but the carries were split.

Charles Kellom | 2022 | OH

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Sean Patrick* | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Key Departures:

Lorenzo Linguard

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.5 / 12.7 — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 21%

Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Anderson Castle | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Roberts began to ascend as the RB1 late last year while Noel dealt with injury. Now, with Noel moving on, Roberts is expected to take on the lead back role. However, this a staff that has typically relied on multiple backs to carry the load, and Castle capped last year with a 20 carry game.