七月酷暑，猪也想乘凉，

可仍在泥中打滚。

(In the heat of July, even the pig dreams of shade—yet still wallows in the mud.)

- Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 136 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and

. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from 247 Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2024, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from

.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

NOTE: Every freshman RB listed in the ON3 database has been added into the depth charts (three, four, and five star players). The PPG and OL % figures in the sub line underneath each team have been updated, but the SPP has not yet been updated.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL: 65%



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Miller and Young are expected to be the two top runners in 2025.



Dre'lyn Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Daniel Hill QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL: 55%

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence.



Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Terrence Gist QUES | 2021 | SC

Travis Wood | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Connor Mathews | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Tylor Latham | 2020 | MS

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL: 36%

Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Sean Patrick | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: Gant and Gee transferred from the FCS level. Curry from ULM.

Taven Curry | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Chris Gee | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 26%



Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Note: Dubinion transferred from Arkansas and has apparently had a good spring, vying for starting duties with Roberts.



Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaylon Calhoun | 2023 | GA

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Key departures:

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — SPP: 26.6 / 27.2 — OL: 56%



Braylen Russell | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Mike Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | NY

Note: Russell handled most of the workload (20 carries) in Arkansas’ bowl game with Jackson and Dubinion out. He entered the portal and then returned to the program in December.



Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

AJ Green | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Ja'Quinden Jackson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL: 55%



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS



Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Arizona