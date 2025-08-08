Late Round Workhorse
It's an elusive thing, but when executed correctly, the late round workhorse can flip a CFF roster into a league winner.
泥田藏铁蹄
(A muddy field hides the strongest hoof.)
- Anonymous
This is an article I published on Campus2Canton. It features Southern Miss RB Moses Gray, SDSU RB Lucky Sutton, and SMHU RB Elijah Green. Click on the link to view the full contents.
If you enjoyed this content and would like to read more, I recommend joining the Pigpen, a community of thousands of degenerate college football fans:
VolumePigs is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.