睿农观五月花，色艳而不知戒。

(The wise farmer eyes the May blossom—rich in color, reckless in caution.)

- Chinese Proverb, anonymous

You can expect depth chart orderings and notes on all 136 FBS programs for the RB position in this document.

You can find the player’s stats and profile information by clicking on their names. The ordering of the charts are determined using a variety of sources, including beat reports and third party services such as Rotowire and

. In the absence of concrete information, a best guess is made based on last year’s rotation (it’ll be clearly indicated if this is the case in the ‘note’ section).

The recruiting ranking of each player is derived from 247 Sports.

Note on injury designations:

Probable — Player suffered an injury but is practicing or expected to return soon.

Questionable — Player suffered an injury and is expected to miss significant time in spring camp and/or has yet to return from injury.

Out/OFS — Player is out indefinitely.

PPG: I have provided with each program the head coach’s and OC’s PPG average for their RB1s (half PPR). This average pulls from a sample of data between 2018 and 2023, so keep in mind that for some coaches who only have one year in that sample, the numbers could skew very high or low. Data is provided by Joe from

.

SPP: In addition to the PPG numbers, using teamrankings.com I have provided the seconds per play (SPP) of each head coach and offensive coordinator from 2023. In cases where the HC/OC wasn’t a play caller last year, their SPP will be ‘NA’.

OL: Measure of returning snaps on the offensive line. These figures are provided by CFBWinningEdge.

FYI If you would like to show additional support for the work that I do, below is a button where you can “buy me a coffee”.

Buy Me a Coffee ☕️

NOTE: Every freshman RB listed in the ON3 database has been added into the depth charts (three, four, and five star players). The PPG and OL % figures in the sub line underneath each team have been updated, but the SPP has not yet been updated.

Alabama

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.3 / 16.6 — SPP: 27.2 / NA — OL: 65%



Jamorian Miller | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Richard Young | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Miller and Young are expected to be the two top runners in 2025.



Dre'lyn Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Daniel Hill QUES | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Kevin Riley | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Akylin Dear | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | MS

Key departures:

Justice Haynes | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Air Force

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.5 / 14.5 — SPP: 31.1 / 31.1 — OL: 55%

Dylan Carson | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Tylor Latham | 2020 | MS

Note: AF runs a triple-option offence that utilizes both a RB and a FB. It’s typically the FB position that dominates the rushing production in this offence. While Rotowire says Allen isn’t listed on the roster anymore, the team website says otherwise.

Terrence Gist QUES | 2021 | SC

Owen Allen | 2023 | TX

Kade Frew | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Travis Wood | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Connor Mathews | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Aiden Calvert | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Akron

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.3 / NA — SPP: 26.2 / NA — OL: 36%

Marquese Williams | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | PA

Sean Patrick | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Note: Gant and Gee transferred from the FCS level.

Jordan Gant | 2022 | FL

Chris Gee | 2023 | TX

Luke Reed | 2025 | OH

Key departures:

Jordon Simmons | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Blake Hester | 2020 | KY

Appalachian State

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.8 / NA — SPP: 25 / 25 — OL: 26%



Kanye Roberts | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Roberts entered the portal briefly but has returned to the team for now. Dubinion transferred from Arkansas.



Khalifa Keith | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Jaylon Calhoun | 2023 | GA

Khamani Alexander | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Jaquari Lewis | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Max Guest | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NC

Key departures:

Arkansas

(HC / OC) PPG: 12.8 / 10.5 — SPP: 26.6 / 27.2 — OL: 56%



Rodney Hill | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Braylen Russell | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Note: Russell handled most of the workload (20 carries) in Arkansas’ bowl game with Jackson and Dubinion out. He entered the portal and then returned to the program in December.

Mike Washington | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | NY

AJ Green | 2018 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Markeylin Batton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cam Settles | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Key departures:

Ja'Quinden Jackson | 2020 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Rashod Dubinion | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Arkansas State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.1 / 10.8 — SPP: 23.9 / NA — OL: 55%



Ja'Quez Cross | 2021 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Kenyon Clay | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MS



Cedric Hawkins QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AR

Devin Spencer | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Tyler Williams | 2022 | AR

Nasir Allen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Zak Wallace | 2019 | AR

Arizona

(HC / OC) PPG: 14.8 / 13.2 — SPP: 28.6 / 25.8 — OL: 50%

Ismail Mahdi | 2023 | TX

Kedrick Reescano | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Mitchell transferred from Utah. Mahdi transferred from Texas State, Craig from Portland St. Mitchell sustained an injury April 6 and is reportedly set to miss the 2025 season.



Quincy Craig | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | CA

Cornelius Warren | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Wesley Yarbrough | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Mike Mitchell OFS | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Key departures:

Arizona State

(HC / OC) PPG: 20.4 / 18.9 — SPP: 25.8 / NA — OL: 67%



Kyson Brown | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | NJ

Note: Udoh tranfers in as a 1000-yard rusher from Army with two years of eligibility remaining. He has apparently been behind K. Brown in spring camp.



Demarius Robinson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Jason Brown | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | WA

Key departures:

Army

(HC / OC) PPG: 10 / 13.2 — SPP: 31 / NA — OL: 43%

Noah Short | 2021 | ⭐⭐ | CA

Hayden Reed | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐ | FL

Note: Leading rusher Kanye Udoh transferred to Arizona State.



Miles Stewart | 2021 | LA

AJ Williams | 2022 | GA

Jake Rendina | 2023 | MT

Dylan Armentout | 2024 | ⭐⭐ | OH

Jayden Walker | 2024 | TX

Trey Morris | 2024 | OH

Jack Kayser | 2024 | TX

Trey Tremba | 2024 | PA

Key departures:

Kanye Udoh | 2023 | NJ

Tyrell Robinson | 2020 | GA

Auburn

(HC / OC) PPG: 13.9 / 16.5 — SPP: 26.3 / NA — OL: 88%

Durell Robinson QUES | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | MD

Damari Alston | 2022 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | GA

Note: Robinson transfers in from UConn.

Jeremiah Cobb | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Alvin Henderson | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Omar Mabsen | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | AL

Key departures:

Ball State

(HC / OC) PPG: 10.9 / NA — SPP: 29.1 / 29.1 — OL: 17%

Qua Ashley | 2022 | GA

TJ Horton | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | KY

Note: Ashley transferred in from Kennesaw State, Jackson from Purdue.



Elijah Jackson | 2022 | IN

Charlie Spegal | 2020 | ⭐⭐ | IN

Christian Davis QUES | 2023 | OH

DJ Williams | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OH

Jalen Alexander | 2024 | IN

Key departures:

Braedon Sloan | 2021 | KY

Vaughn Pemberton | 2022 | ⭐⭐ | IL

Baylor

(HC / OC) PPG: 15.9 / 14.0 — SPP: 25.4 / 23.5 — OL: 76%

Bryson Washington | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Dawson Pendergrass | 2023 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Note: Washington took over the backfield midway through the season and looks to be the RB1 for 2025.



Joseph Dodds | 2024 | ⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Micheal Turner | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐⭐ | TX

Cayden Knighton | 2025 | ⭐⭐⭐ | OK

Key departures:

Boise State

(HC / OC) PPG: 35.1 / 31.2 — NA / NA — OL: 79%