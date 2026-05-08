The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

Texas Tech has announced that QB Brendan Sorsby will take a leave of absence for a gambling addiction.

Iowa State RB Salahadin Allah ended spring practice with a cast on his right foot/leg, per 247Sports.

Texas State RB Greg Burrell is no longer with the team.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said WR Noah Rogers (leg) “won’t be ready to go right when the season starts,” per Charlie Potter of On3.com.

Alabama freshman RB EJ Crowell is on a scooter and in a medical boot.

Arizona State RB Kyson Brown (foot) is fully healthy and is expected to be the Sun Devils’ top tailback, per Arizona State on SI.

SDSU QB Jayden Denegal (shoulder) is healthy and participating in spring practice, per San Diego State on SI.

Fresno State RB Rayshon Luke is back at practice:

LSU QB Sam Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared from his foot injury this summer, according to Lane Kiffin via On3.

North Texas RB Jahiem White is back in practice but limited:

Syracuse freshman WR Calvin Russell tore his achilles and will miss the 2026 season.

Texas A&M WR Jerome Myles (lower body) did not play Texas A&M’s spring game, Jeff Tarpley of 247Sports.com reports.

UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) will “be back by summer,” he said in his first media availability since January, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

UNCC QB Connor Harrell (knee) is still working back from injury, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.

UTEP RB/WR Kam Thomas (knee) should be 100 percent by summer workouts, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.

UTEP WR Jaden Smith (lower body) is expected to be at 100 percent by summer workouts, per the El Paso Times.

Texas QB Arch Manning (foot) is limited in spring practice due to a foot issue, per On3.

FAU QB Caden Veltkamp (shoulder) is still recovering from his injury and isn’t throwing deep balls this spring, per Yianni Kourakis of WPBF 25 News.

GaSo WR Josh Dallas (hip) remains limited in Georgia Southern’s spring practice period, per the program’s official X account.

SDSU WR Jordan Napier (knee) is still recovering from the knee surgery he underwent in November, per San Diego State Aztecs On SI.

USF WR Mudia Reuben (undisclosed) did not play South Florida’s spring game, according to Colby Allfrey of The Bay Area Examiner.

Stanford RB Micah Ford (undisclosed) is back practicing with Stanford this spring, per On3.

SJSU WR Malachi Riley (lower body) is expected to be full-go in San Jose State’s fall camp, Aaron Johnson of The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports.

UGA RB Nate Frazier (foot) should be fine for Georgia’s fall camp, James Morgan of USA Today reports.

Kentucky RB Jovantae Barnes (undisclosed) isn’t participating in Kentucky’s spring game Saturday, per Ryan Black of the Courier’s Journal.

Kentucky RB Cedrick Baxter (knee) sat out Kentucky’s spring game, per Ryan Black of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Army RB Briggs Bartosh will step away from football due to a career-ending neck injury, per Black Knight Nation.

Auburn RB Bryson Washington (foot) is healthy for Auburn’s spring camp, Justin Ferguson of The Auburn Observer reports.

PSU QB Rocco Becht (shoulder) has started taking seven-on-seven reps, Daniel Gallen of 247Sports.com reports.

AF QB Liam Szarka (arm) is able to throw in the spring, the Denver Gazette reports.

Oregon RB Jordan Davison (arm) has been practicing in some capacity this spring, per 247Sports.

CAL TE Mason Mini (undisclosed) is sidelined for spring ball, Write For California reports.

Colorado WR Joseph Williams is nursing a leg injury through spring ball, per Buffaloes Wire.

Liberty QB Ethan Vasko underwent surgery on his shoulder this offseason and missed Liberty’s spring practice period, per A Sea of Red.

Minnesota RB AJ Turner (undisclosed) isn’t participating early in Minnesota’s spring practice period, per Minnesota Gophers on SI.

Arkansas WR Jalen Brown (leg) has been dismissed from Arkansas’ program following his arrest, per WholeHogSports.

Texas A&M WR Terry Bussey suffered what appeared to be a lower body injury during Texas A&M’s spring practice period, per Aggies Wire.

Texas Tech RB Quinten Joyner (knee) is expected to be fully cleared for action by June 1, per ESPN.

BYU RB LJ Martin (shoulder) is sitting out all contact drills during BYU’s spring practice but is working through his injury and is expected to be a full go by fall camp, per The Deseret News.