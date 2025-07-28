From a 247 report on two Minnesota freshmen:

RB FAME IJEBOI

Does Fame Ijeboi have at least three tailbacks in front of him as I type this on the hypothetical depth chart? I believe so, with Darius Taylor, AJ Turner, and Cam Davis all very likely ahead of him.

But I'll be the first to remind fans of the Angry Running Back Deity that has looked down on the Gophers in the last two odd (2021, 2023) seasons. Minnesota was on running back #5 in October 2021, which is how true freshmen Bucky Irving and Ky Thomas got their collegiate footing under them. And then, in 2023, injuries struck the room, and Jordan Nubin, the RB5, was forced to carry the load from mid-October on.

If you don't believe in things such as the ARBD (see above), then outside of garbage time, I'm not sure I see a path to meaningful carries for Ijeboi in 2025. But if injuries strike, he'll be among the first guys to get a look.

"He's explosive. He runs fast and makes plays. I'm excited to see him play," Darius Taylor said to 247Sports about Ijeboi back in late December. "I think that he's prepared, and this is just the next step on a journey to get on that field and becoming a player that's gonna become, so he's excited, I'm excited."

WR JALEN SMITH

Minnesota is in the midst of figuring out the pecking order in its 2025 wide receiver room, sans Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Jackson and Spencer did everything for Matt Simon's room last fall. They accounted for 80% of the receiving yards and 81% of all receptions from the receiver room, which goes without saying, but I'll say it. That's a substantial amount.

One young player who caught my eye at every spring practice, both in terms of his play and the number of meaningful reps he received, was redshirt freshman Jalen Smith.

The former Mankato West standout only saw game action in the bowl game, but coming out of high school was a good prospect in 2024. His track stuff included a 10.87 100-meter dash, a 6.70 in the 55-meter dash, and a 7.17 in the 60. That translated onto the football field, where he ran by his competition a lot on tape. He has good shake and quicks off the line and is a generally fluid athlete. He can catch the ball without breaking stride and then use his top end to run away from defenders.

Now with a wide open receiver room, Smith made his move this spring to get in the mix for meaningful reps this fall. He's added noticeable weight to fill out his frame more, and his coaches have noticed.

"I've really liked Jalen Smith's development," Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh noted during spring ball. "He's a young player that I think as he continues to grow and develop, he's going to take the next step."

I'm sure folks don't forget this, but head coach P.J. Fleck was a long-time receiver coach before taking over as the head man. He wasn't shy about heaping praise on the in-state receiver.

"I think he's made huge strides," Fleck said about Smith after an April spring practice. "I think it's really hard for young people to come in, especially when they have to grow mentally, emotionally, and physically. But I think he's maybe, if you look at the whole team, maybe one of the most improved players on this football team, period. From where he was last year to where he is this year. It's night and day.

…He showed flashes last year, but the consistency of the playmaking ability and the technique of separational skills at the top of the break point. The releases and the strength he's playing with because of the weight room. He's going through the roof, and it's a credit to him because he works his butt off. He's a really confident young player.

…I don't like to throw comparisons out, as you all know, but I look back on some of the young receivers that we've had, and he's just as good as any of them in a freshman type year. But where he is, at the freshman level, is as good as anyone we've seen."