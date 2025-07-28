Monthly Round-Up: June/Mid-July 2025
Transfer, injury and camp news from June to mid-July.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
Notable Transfer News
Rice RB Taji Atkins → Texas State
QB Jake Retzlaff has left BYU and will walk on at Tulane.
Charlotte RB Donald Chaney no longer with the team.
Clemson RB Marquise Henderson initially transferred to Liberty, but is reportedly not with the team.
Colorado/Virginia RB Isaiah Augustave → South Carolina (Rasul Faison still awaits a decision on his eligibility)
Colorado State WR Louis Brown → Baylor
Summer Camp News
Pitt RB Desmond Reid measured in at 5’5, 169 pounds per Ryan Roberts.
A Michigan beat writer from ON3 projects Bryce Underwood to start at QB, Justice Haynes and Jordan Marsahall as RB1/RB2, Donovan McCulley, Fred Moore, and Semaj Morgan at WR, and Marlin Klein at TE.
A Texas beat writer from ON3 projects Tre Wisner to start at RB, with CJ Baxter behind him. Emmet Mosley, Ryan Wingo, and DeAndre Moore at WR, with Moore occupying the slot role.
Illinois head coach Brett Bielema said this regarding his RB room:
“I’m very excited. We had three guys last year that are coming back to us that are very special,”
“Kaden Feagin, big bruiser, really, really talented. Unfortunately lost him about middle of the season last year, but he’s back healthy, 100%,” Bret Bielema said. “Aidan Laughery was the final game of the year for us in the Big Ten, he was the Big Ten Player of the Week. Very small and not small, small, but he’s a little bit smaller, very powerful, very athletic. He can turn 10 into 100 in a hurry. One of our fastest players. Then Ca’Lil Valentine was a true freshman a year ago weighing 180. He’s now at 205, got all the bumps in the right places. Really, really excited about him. Got two freshmen coming in.
“We’ve been able to build a running back room in a really good way, and excited about these guys coming back. But we have all five of our offensive linemen coming back. … Super excited to see how this thing plays out.”
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupul said this about the QB battle (Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre, and Joey Aguilar are reportedly in a three-man battle):
I'll go ahead and address the quarterback position. We will have a competition. I'm really proud of what they've done since they've been on campus. "We're going to find a way to win with the guy that wins the job in fall camp."
Auburn head coach said this about the potential of QB Jackson Arnold’s legs in 2025:
“We’ve got to be willing to do it (throw shot plays). Before I get to that, the game that sold me with Jackson Arnold–he put Oklahoma on his back against Alabama and said, ‘I will win this game with my legs.’ I think it was 148 yards he rushed for, but it was a difficult, hard-nosed tough 148 yards.
He adds that element to us also. I’m not huge of calling 15 of those a game, but I want them to know that we could. Then extending plays, you have an Eric Singleton, when Arnold extends a play and (Singleton) takes off… I think he clocked the other day out here 23.7 MPH…
An update out of Texas’ camp on pass catchers behind the top three:
Ryan Niblett mentioned yet again. A theme is emerging. “He’s kind of like Silas Bolden in a way but I think they’ll use him more. He’s thicker, even more versatile—he can play in the slot or running back. He’s incredibly fast—fastest guy on the team—super smart and selfless. He’ll be in the NFL for sure.”
Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench have made big jumps since the spring. They’ve benefitted a lot from the weight room, more coaching on route running, and a better understanding of the offense. Encouraging stuff.
An SMU beat writer from ON3 projects the starting three receivers to be Jordan Hudson, Romello Brinson, and Jalen Cooper as outside receivers, and Jaxson Lavender as the starting slot receiver.
Per ON3, UCLA wide receiver Kaedin Robinson has filed a lawsuit in California against the NCAA in his push to play for the Bruins this season. The lawsuit states he was offered an NIL contract by UCLA worth $450K. His NCAA waiver was denied in March.
A Georgia beat writer from ON3 projects Oscar Delp to start at TE, with Lawson Luckie as TE1/B and Jaden Reddell behind them.
An NC State beat writer from ON3 projects Noah Rogers, Teddy Hoffman and Wesley Grimes to start at WR.
Per a report from UCF beat coverage, Tayven Jackson is expected to be the QB1, Jaden Nixon and Myles Montgomery as RB1/2, Marcus Burke, DJ Black, and Duane Thomas at WR. TE is expected to be a two deep of Dyln Wade and Kylan Fox.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham on replacing Cam Skattebo:
It isn't going to be easy to replace Cam Skattebo. one player isn't able to replicate him. It will take multiple players to replace Cam Sakttebo just due his physical playstyle.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders on bringing both QB Kaidon Salter and Juju Lewis to BIG12 media days:
"We brought both of them because I don't know which one is going to start."
Per a Cincinnati beat writer on the RB room:
Satterfield also noted that both Evan Pryor and Tawee Walker will get significant carries for Cincinnati this year.
"It will play out how it needs to play out. However, I am very excited for both of those guys.”
Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on QB Zane Flores:
"He's had a really good offseason, he did well in the spring. We think he's gonna be a really good player. But he has played any games, so that mystery side is still there."
Per an OKST beat writer on the RB room:
Projected depth chart heading into camp
Trent Howland
Rodney Fields
Freddie Brock
Key contributor
Trent Howland is back for a final season of college football after giving Oklahoma State fans a taste in his first year with the Cowboys. In talking with him and those around him, it feels like there's a lot of trust between him and the new offensive staff. It'll be interesting to see how he makes a jump from last year to this year with an improved offensive line and knowing he's RB1.
Underclassman to watch
It's a little hard to believe that Fields was a true freshman last season. When he finally earned his first touch against BYU midway through the season, he looked comfortable and confident. So confident that the coaching staff had to be mindful not to burn his redshirt in a wasted season. He finished just shy of 100 yards and averaged five carries a game, and five yards per carry.
Per a TCU beat writer on RBs Nate Palmer and Jeremy Payne:
Sonny Dykes said Nate Palmer really asserted himself during spring practice. Says he's very excited about him. Said Jeremy Payne is another exciting young player and said he was the most productive running back last year.
Per a Memphis beat report:
Memphis plans to name a starting QB "a couple weeks" before the 2025 season opener, OC Tim Cramsey said tonight. More on the QB competition and the rest of the Tigers' offense as fall camp nears:
From a 247 report on Minnesota’s expected depth chart:
Projected QB starter: Drake Lindsey, redshirt freshman
Depth: Emmett Moorhead, redshirt senior / Dylan Wittke, redshirt sophomore / Max Shikenjanski, redshirt sophomore / Jackson Kollock, freshman
RB Starter: Darius Taylor, junior
Competition to be in the rotation: A.J. Turner, redshirt junior / Cameron Davis, redshirt senior / Ohifame Ijeboi, redshirt freshman
Depth: Vanderbilt redshirt freshman transfer Johann Cardenas, true freshmen Xavier Ford, Grant Washington, and Trey Berry
Top WR competitors to be starting, or, in the rotation: Lemeke Brockington, redshirt senior / Javon Tracy, redshirt junior / Logan Loya, redshirt senior / Cristian Driver, redshirt junior / Jalen Smith, redshirt freshman/ Kenric Lanier, redshirt sophomore / Malachi Coleman, redshirt sophomore / Donielle Hayes, redshirt sophomore
Depth: Quentin Redding, redshirt senior / Bradley Martino, freshman / Legend Lyons, freshman
TE Starter: Jameson Geers, redshirt senior
Competition to be in the rotation: Drew Biber, redshirt senior / Pierce Walsh, redshirt sophomore / Frank Bierman, redshirt senior / Jacob Simpson, redshirt freshman / Julian Johnson, redshirt freshman
Depth: Sam Peters, redshirt sophomore / Jack DiSano, redshirt junior
From a 247 report on two Minnesota freshmen:
RB FAME IJEBOI
Does Fame Ijeboi have at least three tailbacks in front of him as I type this on the hypothetical depth chart? I believe so, with Darius Taylor, AJ Turner, and Cam Davis all very likely ahead of him.
But I'll be the first to remind fans of the Angry Running Back Deity that has looked down on the Gophers in the last two odd (2021, 2023) seasons. Minnesota was on running back #5 in October 2021, which is how true freshmen Bucky Irving and Ky Thomas got their collegiate footing under them. And then, in 2023, injuries struck the room, and Jordan Nubin, the RB5, was forced to carry the load from mid-October on.
If you don't believe in things such as the ARBD (see above), then outside of garbage time, I'm not sure I see a path to meaningful carries for Ijeboi in 2025. But if injuries strike, he'll be among the first guys to get a look.
"He's explosive. He runs fast and makes plays. I'm excited to see him play," Darius Taylor said to 247Sports about Ijeboi back in late December. "I think that he's prepared, and this is just the next step on a journey to get on that field and becoming a player that's gonna become, so he's excited, I'm excited."
WR JALEN SMITH
Minnesota is in the midst of figuring out the pecking order in its 2025 wide receiver room, sans Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer. Jackson and Spencer did everything for Matt Simon's room last fall. They accounted for 80% of the receiving yards and 81% of all receptions from the receiver room, which goes without saying, but I'll say it. That's a substantial amount.
One young player who caught my eye at every spring practice, both in terms of his play and the number of meaningful reps he received, was redshirt freshman Jalen Smith.
The former Mankato West standout only saw game action in the bowl game, but coming out of high school was a good prospect in 2024. His track stuff included a 10.87 100-meter dash, a 6.70 in the 55-meter dash, and a 7.17 in the 60. That translated onto the football field, where he ran by his competition a lot on tape. He has good shake and quicks off the line and is a generally fluid athlete. He can catch the ball without breaking stride and then use his top end to run away from defenders.
Now with a wide open receiver room, Smith made his move this spring to get in the mix for meaningful reps this fall. He's added noticeable weight to fill out his frame more, and his coaches have noticed.
"I've really liked Jalen Smith's development," Offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh noted during spring ball. "He's a young player that I think as he continues to grow and develop, he's going to take the next step."
I'm sure folks don't forget this, but head coach P.J. Fleck was a long-time receiver coach before taking over as the head man. He wasn't shy about heaping praise on the in-state receiver.
"I think he's made huge strides," Fleck said about Smith after an April spring practice. "I think it's really hard for young people to come in, especially when they have to grow mentally, emotionally, and physically. But I think he's maybe, if you look at the whole team, maybe one of the most improved players on this football team, period. From where he was last year to where he is this year. It's night and day.
…He showed flashes last year, but the consistency of the playmaking ability and the technique of separational skills at the top of the break point. The releases and the strength he's playing with because of the weight room. He's going through the roof, and it's a credit to him because he works his butt off. He's a really confident young player.
…I don't like to throw comparisons out, as you all know, but I look back on some of the young receivers that we've had, and he's just as good as any of them in a freshman type year. But where he is, at the freshman level, is as good as anyone we've seen."
Nothing is set yet with the receiver depth chart, but if Smith continues to progress as quickly as he has in the last six months, he's in line to be an important player for the Gophers as soon as this fall.
A note on the Alabama QB room out of SEC media day:
Alabama's Kalen DeBoer said QB Ty Simpson would be starter if season started today. "We have 3 guys taking snaps. Ty, Austin Mack & Keelon Russell. Ty throws a catchable ball, he's smart. Great relationship w/the team. Austin Mack, he's 6-6, 235, he has a prescence about him. Keelon Russell, an early enrollee, just learning system, he's taking huge strides." DeBoer said all 3 would battle for the starting role
From a report on 247 sports projecting Rutgers’ RB room:
