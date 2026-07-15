Monthly Round-Up: JUNE/MID JULY 2026
Injury and camp news.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
Injury & Suspension News
Texas Tech QB Brenden Sorsby will not be playing college football in 2026.
Former WCU QB Taron Dickens de-commited from UNC and signed with NIU.
Former BYU WR Parker Kingston’s charge has been dismissed in court. He is eligible to play in 2026, but not with BYU.
Arkansas WR Jalen Brown (not injury related) entered the transfer portal.
Texas Tech RB Quinten Joyner (knee) is probable for Texas Tech’s season opener Sept. 5 against Abilene Christian, Jarrett Ramirez of On3.com reports.
UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) will be a “full go” in Central Florida’s fall camp, Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Texas Tech QB Will Hammond (knee) may start Week 1 of Texas Tech’s 2026 season, Pete Thamel of ESPN reports.
The coaching staff of North Texas is confident that Jaheim White (knee) will be ready for the 2026 season, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle (via the G5 Hive podcast) reports.
Nebraska RB Mekhi Nelson was arrested Monday on a battery charge, Husker Online reports.
Wyoming RB Diore Hubbard is still recovering from an ACL tear he suffered last season, per Ryan Thorburn of WMA.
Louisville WR Tre Richardson (foot) is healthy for Louisville’s 2026 season, Matt McGavic of Sports Illustrated reports.
Tulane RB Jamauri McClure (shoulder) is expected to be full-go in fall camp, Patrick Harkness of TheKneaux.com reports.
Fresno RB Brandon Ramirez (undisclosed) is battling an injury this offseason, per Jackson Moore of 247Sports via the G5 Hive Podcast.
Clemson WR Tristan Smith (ankle) is eligible for Clemson’s 2026 season, Andrea Adelson of ESPN.com reports.
App State Ja’Marion Burnette (undisclosed) logged a rushing attempt during Appalachian State’s spring game and did not return, according to David Ware of App State Mania via the G5 Hive podcast.
Southern Alabama WR Anthony Eager missed all of South Alabama’s spring camp because of a broken hand, according to Creg Stephenson of AL.com via the G5 Hive podcast.
CSU TE and former UGA Bulldog Pearce Spurlin has been medically cleared for football, Kevin Lytle of The Coloradoan via the G5 Hive podcast reports.
CSU RB Durrell Robinson (undisclosed) was not a full participant in Colorado State’s spring practice, The G5 Hive reports.
App State RB Kanye Roberts (knee) was limited in spring ball and continues to recover from last season’s torn ACL, David Ware of App State Mania (via the G5 Hive Podcast) reports.
VT WR Cameron Sparks is no longer with Virginia Tech’s football program, per Andy Bitter of TechSideline.com.
Sac St. QB Cardell Williams has committed to joining Maryland ahead of the 2026 season, 247Sports.com announced.
Former PSU RB Tikey Hayes transferred to Nebraska.
Spring Camp News
An LSU beat writer on 247 Sports reported what he has seen entering fall camp. Sam Leavitt and Dilin Jones are the starters at QB and RB, with first team receivers being Winston Watkins, Jayce Brown, and Jackson Harris. Tre Green at TE1.
LSU head coach Lane Kiffen on RB Dilin Jones:
"I think Dilin Jones, the running back who came here from Wisconsin. We haven't done any tackling yet, so there's still a lot that goes into it," Kiffin said in June on "In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu when asked which “underrated” player can make an impact.
"But really good feet and body control and a really smooth runner. He started but got hurt [at Wisconsin] last year so not a big stat guy coming in. We've got a lot of portal guys that were highly ranked but I think Dilin's got a real chance."
“He looks really good. Has come in and been good in protection, been good in his vision, his feet, running the ball, and has been really a bright spot. Like I said, offensively, we’ve struggled to find those and again the tackling part is a difference in that position specifically,” Kiffin said of Jones during Spring Camp.
“For a guy that wasn’t a headliner, he’s played like it. And that’s really critical because that spot, it’s extremely critical to have somebody or a number of people that, again, just like the quarterback spot, makes the plays when everybody’s not blocked up and makes the significant plays. He’s done that.”
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on QB Sam Leavitt’s progress returning from injury:
“He’s doing well, he’s been out there pretty much full strength now,” Kiffin said. “Really good arm. Really smart, and he’s just in there grinding all the time on stuff. NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint, and now we’ve just got to put everything together in Year 1.
“Little bit late because he’s just finally cleared now with a lot of new pieces around, but it’s going to be a big summer and fall camp.”
KSU TE Lincoln Cure was one of the most improved players on Kansas State’s roster this offseason and is primed for a bigger role this year, Derek Young of On3 Sports reports.
Memphis QB Air Noland is competing against Marcus Stokes to be Memphis’ starting quarterback, according to Jonah Dylan of The Commercial Appeal via the G5 Hive podcast.
Clemson QB Chris Denson has shifted into more of a hybrid role featuring snaps from the running back and wide receiver positions, Chapel Fowler of The Columbia State reports.
FSU RB Ousmane Kromah is down nine pounds this offseason, Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports.com reports.
Utah QB Devon Dampier was very limited by an injury for over half of the 2025 season, Utah head coach Morgan Scalley said Wednesday, according to Steve Helwick of Underdog Dynasty.
UNCC RB Jarel Cobb is competing for a bigger workload this upcoming season, according to Tre Holland of Niner Times.
Fresno QB Jayden Mandal is battling with Khristian Martin for the starting quarterback role for the 2026 season, according to Jackson Moore of 247Sports (via the G5 Hive podcast).
Cincinnati QB JC French separated him from the pack during Cincinnati’s spring camp, Steve Helwick of SB Nation reports.
Houston QB Kisean Henderson is