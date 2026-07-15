LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on QB Sam Leavitt’s progress returning from injury:

“He’s doing well, he’s been out there pretty much full strength now,” Kiffin said. “Really good arm. Really smart, and he’s just in there grinding all the time on stuff. NFL mindset quarterback from a preparation standpoint, and now we’ve just got to put everything together in Year 1.

“Little bit late because he’s just finally cleared now with a lot of new pieces around, but it’s going to be a big summer and fall camp.”