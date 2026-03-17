The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

FYI, I’ve created a VP March Madness pool (free to join) for those interested.

Injury & Suspension News

PSU QB Rocco Becht (shoulder) is limited for spring due to recovering from a shoulder injury.

Texas Tech QB Will Hammond (knee) will miss spring due to rehab from an ACL injury sustained in 2025.

Mississippi State QB Kamario Taylor underwent a procedure on his left ankle in January, but is expected to make a “quick and full” recovery for spring practice.

USC WR Tanook Hines (undisclosed) will be limited in spring.

Alabama TE Danny Lewis (foot) isn’t participating in the spring practice period open to reporters, per AL.com.

WVU WR Jaden Bray (undisclosed) is healthy for spring ball.

CSU QB Hauss Hejny (foot) is participating in spring ball, per the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

FSU freshman QB Jaden O’Neil (undisclosed) will miss 2026.

Texas QB Arch Manning (foot) was limited to open spring practice.

Coastal Carolina RB Rodney Hill is no longer listed in Coastal Carolina’s 2026 roster (had announced a transfer in January).

Florida WR Dallas Wilson (foot) did not practice in early March out of “an abundance of caution”.

USC RB Waymond Jordan is looking good to go for spring ball.

Nebraska TE Carter Nelson (undisclosed) is out for Nebraska’s spring camp.

Nebraska WR Nyziah Hunter (undisclosed) is looking good in spring ball.

BYU RB LJ Martin is still recovering from his December shoulder surgery at the start of spring camp, Zachary Halliday of BYU Daily Universe reports.

PITT WR Censere Lee (redshirt) is active and practicing to start spring camp.

New Mexico WR Troy Omeire suffered a knee injury that could limit him during spring practice.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant Wesco (back) “looks amazing” and is participating in everything other than live work, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Olsen Patt-Henry (undisclosed) will not practice in the spring, Jon Blau of The Charleston Post and Courier reports.

UVA QB Chandler Morris has filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in an attempt to gain another year of eligibility and play in 2026, On3 reports.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction and will be allowed to return to Ole Miss for the 2026-27 season, Brad Logan of 247Sports.com reports.

Hawaii QB Micah Alejado is resting in spring ball as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Air Force QB Liam Szarka (arm) is expected to be available, but limited, to start Air Force’s spring camp

BYU WR Parker Kingston (not injury related) is no longer a student at BYU and no longer on the BYU football team, per Mitch Harper of KSL News Salt Lake City.

Spring Camp News

Colorado new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion spoke glowingly about QB Julian Lewis ‘ arm talent and development heading into the spring: “He truly does have a million-dollar arm. It’s just teaching him all the little things. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a great example to learn from the standpoint of what it looks like from a habit standpoint, showing up every day with a smile on your face, a quarterback being the CEO of the program. He’s just learning those little things and details. But as far as ability, he has all the ability in the world.” “As far as his arm talent, he is in the class of Quinn Ewers and those types of guys when you talk about being able to throw the ball at an elite level.” “Colorado last year didn’t have much run game. They knew that he was going to drop back and throw the ball, but he made smart decisions with the ball. He didn’t risk or turn over the ball.”

On Texas transfer WR DeAndre Moore , Marion said this: “He’s making everybody in the building better just from his leadership. I’ll be surprised if he’s not the captain of the team when it’s all said and done because he just elevates the room. He’s almost like a quarterback; he’s that guy who walks in and he has that juice and that energy.”

Alabama RB Daniel Hill took first-team reps in Alabama’s spring practice drills open to reporters, AL.com reports.

Boston College QBs Grayson Wilson and Mason McKenzie saw most of the expected first-team reps during Boston College’s first spring practice, Mike Sidhly of 247sports Reports.

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes (foot) was spotted on the field for the start of Georgia Tech’s spring practice session Thursday, Alex Farrer of Rivals.com reports.

Florida WR Eric Singleton is expected to compete against TJ Abrams for first-team reps, Zach Abolverdi of On3.com reports.

Florida State Jayvon Boggs is eyeing the WR2 role for the Seminoles as spring ball kicks off, per The Tallahassee Democrat.

Per Texas beat writer Evan Vieth of On3 on first spring practice: RB Raleek Brown logged Texas’ first reps for punt returns WRs Kaliq Lockett and Daylen McCutcheon took first-team slot reps WR Cam Coleman stood out

Cincinatti RB Zion Johnson will be Cincinnati’s starting running back when spring practice starts up, but the running back room is wide open, Keegan Nickoson of 247Sports reports.

A 247Sports beat writer projects Miami’s offensive two-deep depth chart for 2026:

QB: Darian Mensah as the starter, with Luke Nickel as the backup. It would be a significant development if Nickel takes a step forward this offseason and flashes the physical traits necessary to be a CFP-level quarterback.

RB: Mark Fletcher leads the room as the most dependable back who also makes big plays — he flashed big play ability during the 2025 CFP run. Girard Pringle brings speed and acceleration but needs to clean up his pass protection. Jordan Lyle is the most physically gifted back on the roster but needs to develop his vision and patience.

WR: Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate are projected as the best at their respective roles in the country — Toney as an elite short-game threat and Barkate as ultra-productive in the intermediate passing game. Joshua Moore (6-4, 215) has the highest upside among the candidates for the third receiver spot. If Moore can emerge as a viable deep threat, the Hurricanes will have one of the top receiving corps in the country. Vandrevius Jacobs brings downfield speed, Cam Vaughn is a well-rounded contested-catch receiver, and Vance Spafford is an intriguing slot option.

TE: True freshman Gavin Mueller (6-5, 255) is a special physical talent. If he shows he can handle starting duties, it would be encouraging for Miami to have a pass-catching threat at tight end. Luka Gilbert provides size and blocking, while Elija Lofton can be an effective H-back.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke after the second spring practice about the running back room: Synkwan Smith (”Bopp”) has been doing a nice job early. Ja’kyrian Turner (”Boosie”) is up to around 190 pounds and could be 195 by fall — Narduzzi described him as “big, strong and confident.” La’Vell Wright is still coming back from an injury suffered at Western and is expected to be full go next week. Narduzzi compared his frame to former Pitt back Daniel Carter : “This kid can run. He’s a super kid... He’s got leadership skills. He’s big, he’s fast and he’s smart.”



West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez on the addition of RB Cam Cook : "I paid close attention to Jax State, because obviously we had ties there, still had guys that we recruited on that team and guys that were playing, and it's a great school. I love the people down there. So, I paid attention. I didn't watch all their games, but the midweek games and stuff, I got a chance a little bit, and this guy was making people miss. He was a really good football player. He was a really good football player in our league before he went there. So, we went after him, went after an experienced guy. We knew that we were going to have almost a whole new running back room anyway, and I'm glad he's here. He's a really smart football player. He's got a great feel for it. He can block, he can catch. He's got all the stuff that you want in the back."

An ON3 beat writer’s predictions for UGA’s starting offence has second year player Sacovie White replacing Zachariah Branch in the slot: QB: Gunner Stockton RB: Nate Frazier & Chauncey Bowens x-WR: Isaih Canion Slot: Sacovie White z-WR London Humphreys TE: Lawson Luckie

