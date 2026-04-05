The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in practice. No update on return timeline yet.

UF WR Dallas Wilson (foot) is out for the spring but expected to recover for the fall, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.

LSU transfer QB Colin Hurley is no longer with the Michigan program.

UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) was held out for UCF’s first practice.

Syracuse has announced WR Calvin Russell II suffered an injury in practice and will be out for an "indefinite period of time."

USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Waymond Jordan had to have a cleanup in his ankle, so he will be not be available the rest of the spring, but he is expected to be good to go in the summer.

FAU QB Caden Veltkamp (shoulder) will be limited during spring.

FAU head coach Zach Kittley announced that Eason Messer (hamstring) is close to returning, FAU Owls Nest reports (Mar. 24)

Texas Tech RB Quinten Joyner has reportedly returned to practice after a season-ending knee injury sustained in 2025:

UAB WR Kaleb Brown (lower body) is out for UAB’s spring camp but expected to recover before August.

UVA QB Chandler Morris’ preliminary injunction against the NCAA was denied Thursday, leaving him ineligible for the 2026 season.

Texas WR Ryan Wingo (wrist) took part in the entire practice session the Longhorns had March 28 and should be ready to go for the season.

Texas WR Kaliq Lockett (lower leg) recently underwent surgery and is expected to be back in the summer, On3 reports.

Arkansas WR Jamari Hawkins (undisclosed) is healthy for Arkansas’ spring camp, Jackson Fuller of the Fort Smith Southwest Times Record reports.

Louisville WR Kris Hughes withdrew from the transfer portal and will play for Louisville in 2026, On3 reports.

FSU TE Desirio Riles (undisclosed) is expected to miss some time during spring practice, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.

UW RB Jayden Limar (ankle) is expected to be out for the reminder of spring, per Aaron Coe of Emrerald City Spectrum.

OU WR Trell Harris underwent surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks of spring ball, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.

OU RB Troy Blaylock (undisclosed) will be out for the entirety of the spring, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.

ND RB Kedren Young (knee) is looking to return to action by the summertime, per Eric Hansen of On3.

ND RB Aneyas Williams (elbow) will be limited in the spring, Tyler Horka of On3 reports.

ND TE Cooper Flanagan (Achilles) is healthy for Notre Dame’s spring camp, Drew Mentock of 247Sports.com reports.

ND WR Jaden Greathouse (hamstring) will be available for the spring, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.

ND WR Quincy Porter (knee) is out for Notre Dame’s spring practice, Angelo Di Carlo of SportsMachiana.com reports.

KU RB Jalen Dupree isn’t partaking in Kansas’ spring practice after undergoing surgery this offseason, per Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network.

KSU TE Garrett Oakley (undisclosed) will be a limited participant in the Wildcats’ spring practice period, per Wyatt Wheeler of CJOnline.com.

AU RB Kedrick Reescano (undisclosed) is limited in Arizona’s spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

QU RB Quincy Craig (undisclosed) will be limited in Arizona’s spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.

CU WR Hykeem Williams (undisclosed) is sidelined for the remainder of Colorado’s spring practices, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.

LSU QB Sam Leavitt (foot) went through individual drills during a late March practice, Glen West of 247Sports.com reports.

PSU WR Chase Sowell will not get spring reps because of an undisclosed injury, Onward Sports reports.

PSU QB Rocco Becht (shoulder) will not take live reps over the spring, Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now reports.

UTSA QB Owen McCown (undisclosed) is recovering from offseason surgery but doing at least some work during UTSA’s spring practice, Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News reports.