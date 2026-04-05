Monthly Round-Up: March 2026 PT. II
Injury and camp news.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
Injury & Suspension News
Texas A&M wide receiver Terry Bussey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in practice. No update on return timeline yet.
UF WR Dallas Wilson (foot) is out for the spring but expected to recover for the fall, Pete Nakos of On3.com reports.
LSU transfer QB Colin Hurley is no longer with the Michigan program.
UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) was held out for UCF’s first practice.
Syracuse has announced WR Calvin Russell II suffered an injury in practice and will be out for an "indefinite period of time."
USC head coach Lincoln Riley said Waymond Jordan had to have a cleanup in his ankle, so he will be not be available the rest of the spring, but he is expected to be good to go in the summer.
FAU QB Caden Veltkamp (shoulder) will be limited during spring.
FAU head coach Zach Kittley announced that Eason Messer (hamstring) is close to returning, FAU Owls Nest reports (Mar. 24)
Texas Tech RB Quinten Joyner has reportedly returned to practice after a season-ending knee injury sustained in 2025:
UAB WR Kaleb Brown (lower body) is out for UAB’s spring camp but expected to recover before August.
UVA QB Chandler Morris’ preliminary injunction against the NCAA was denied Thursday, leaving him ineligible for the 2026 season.
Texas WR Ryan Wingo (wrist) took part in the entire practice session the Longhorns had March 28 and should be ready to go for the season.
Texas WR Kaliq Lockett (lower leg) recently underwent surgery and is expected to be back in the summer, On3 reports.
Arkansas WR Jamari Hawkins (undisclosed) is healthy for Arkansas’ spring camp, Jackson Fuller of the Fort Smith Southwest Times Record reports.
Louisville WR Kris Hughes withdrew from the transfer portal and will play for Louisville in 2026, On3 reports.
FSU TE Desirio Riles (undisclosed) is expected to miss some time during spring practice, Pete Nakos of On3 reports.
UW RB Jayden Limar (ankle) is expected to be out for the reminder of spring, per Aaron Coe of Emrerald City Spectrum.
OU WR Trell Harris underwent surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks of spring ball, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.
OU RB Troy Blaylock (undisclosed) will be out for the entirety of the spring, per Colton Sulley of The Oklahoman.
ND RB Kedren Young (knee) is looking to return to action by the summertime, per Eric Hansen of On3.
ND RB Aneyas Williams (elbow) will be limited in the spring, Tyler Horka of On3 reports.
ND TE Cooper Flanagan (Achilles) is healthy for Notre Dame’s spring camp, Drew Mentock of 247Sports.com reports.
ND WR Jaden Greathouse (hamstring) will be available for the spring, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.
ND WR Quincy Porter (knee) is out for Notre Dame’s spring practice, Angelo Di Carlo of SportsMachiana.com reports.
KU RB Jalen Dupree isn’t partaking in Kansas’ spring practice after undergoing surgery this offseason, per Matt Tait of the Perpetual Sports Network.
KSU TE Garrett Oakley (undisclosed) will be a limited participant in the Wildcats’ spring practice period, per Wyatt Wheeler of CJOnline.com.
AU RB Kedrick Reescano (undisclosed) is limited in Arizona’s spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.
QU RB Quincy Craig (undisclosed) will be limited in Arizona’s spring practice period, per Justin Spears of the Arizona Daily Star.
CU WR Hykeem Williams (undisclosed) is sidelined for the remainder of Colorado’s spring practices, per Pete Nakos of On3.com.
LSU QB Sam Leavitt (foot) went through individual drills during a late March practice, Glen West of 247Sports.com reports.
PSU WR Chase Sowell will not get spring reps because of an undisclosed injury, Onward Sports reports.
PSU QB Rocco Becht (shoulder) will not take live reps over the spring, Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now reports.
UTSA QB Owen McCown (undisclosed) is recovering from offseason surgery but doing at least some work during UTSA’s spring practice, Greg Luca of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Syracuse QB Steve Angeli (Achilles) announced that he is progressing well in his recovery, Michael McAllister of 247Sports.com reports.
Spring Camp News
Florida State QB Ashton Daniels impressed Mike Norvell on Day 1 with his throwing and command, but it’s a legit two-man race. Sources told On3 that after the first scrimmage, redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry is pushing Daniels — “We’re going to have two QBs that can go in and win games,” one source said. (247Sports/Noles247, On3)
Some more notes out of FSU spring practices (247Sports/Noles247, On3):
The overall quarterback play at Wednesday’s practice was described as ‘up and down’ by a source.
“They all looked pretty similar. Some good throws, some late or underthrown. It just looked like a new group. Nobody seemed like the clear leader,” the same source said.
The running back group looked ‘good’ according to an onlooker. Another source told Noles247 that Texas running back transfer Tre Wisner is the ‘real deal’ and described him as one of the best running backs they’ve had under Mike Norvell.
Ousmane Kromah is reportedly turning heads in spring practice, per On3.
A source said that they thought the wide receiver group was solid on the day but that not many balls got completed due to either great coverage, or late throws.
Pittsburgh WR Bryce Yates has impressed his coaching staff during spring practices, Nate Breisinger of On3.com reports.
Maryland WR Chris Durr has been impressing in camp.
New Maryland OC Clint Trickett called sophomore QB Malik Washington “the most talented thrower of the football I’ve ever seen.” And Trickett made sure to note he played with three 1st-round QBs (Jameis Winston, Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel) at FSU.
Some notes on Maryland’s offence for 2026:
WRs Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding and Chris Durr Jr. are two of the intended fixes. Both were top receivers at their previous G6 schools, and both should be easy favorites to lead the passing attack.
The third starting wide receiver is less clear.
Ejani Shakir also joined via the portal, but he comes from the JUCO ranks. For reference, Jordon Scott, last year’s JUCO addition, only made one catch all season.
Former Tennessee receiver Kaleb Webb, who also transferred in before last year, seems like the top candidate for the third spot. He was sixth on last year’s team with 318 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches.
DeJuan Williams as the most likely choice to lead a very young RBs room. Williams averaged 3.9 yards per carry last year and also had the second-most receptions (45) as a frequent checkdown target.
Also in the mix are USC transfer Harry Dalton III, sophomore Iverson Howard, and redshirt freshmen Bud Coombs and Solomon Foye. Howard is the only one who had significant carries (39) before.
The offensive line kept three of five starters from last year, but one of them might not be who you expect. Isaiah Wright was granted a medical redshirt for 2024, allowing him to remain at left guard.
The tradeoff is Aliou Bah making the move to Baton Rouge, while Tellek Lockette comes in from Texas State to replace him at right guard.
Right tackle isn’t quite as certain, but former Elon (FCS) starter Carlos Moore is the most experienced option to replace the graduated Alan Herron.
Additionally, former Terp Preston Howard returns to challenge Dorian Fleming for snaps at tight end, and four-year Kent State QB Devin Kargman adds experienced depth behind Washington.
Texas A&M held their sixth of 15 spring practices with QBs Marcel Reed and Brady Hart taking the lion’s share of team reps, while freshman QB Helaman Casuga is getting developmental work.
Freshman WR Aaron Gregory and Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Horton turned heads in goal-line drills.
RBs Rueben Owens II, Jamarion Morrow, and Tiger Riden Jr. are all in the mix, with TE transfers Richie Anderson (Fresno State) and Houston Thomas (UTSA) joining the pass-catching group. (247Sports/GigEm247)
Texas A&M WRs coach Holman Wiggins recently replied to a comment from WR Ashten Bethal Roman about the Aggies offence looking like an “air raid” system:
Hopefully that was a misnomer, because everything that we do is going to start with the run.
An A&M beat writer provided some notes from a public scrimmage:
RB Jamarion Morrow had three impressive runs during team.
Freshman WR Madden Williams had a great toe-tap catch on the boundary during 2-minute drill.
QB Marcel Reed’s best throw of the day was a fade to the back corner of the end zone for Rueben Owens II during red zone.
Freshman WR Jayden Warren had the best contested catch on a deep throw by Marcel Reed.
Liberty OC Newland Isaac recently highlighted RB Jaylon Coleman in an interview:
“J-Cole is a dude,” said Liberty offensive coordinator and running backs coach Newland Isaac. “The only thing he needed to do was gain weight. He checked every box for us in the recruiting process. You knew what y ou were going to have in him. The one thing you didn’t know throughout the recruiting process is how tough and physical he was.
He walked in here 150 pounds, but he will go in there and throw his body on the line on an iso block, throw a defensive end on a split zone, and you’re just like, ‘Wow.’ He’s got the right makeup. He’s got the right mindset. He has the right skillset. He checks all of those boxes for you. The one challenge was gain weight, that’s all you got to do. You get him to the weight that you need him to be, there’s no reason (he) should ever come off the field.”
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day recently said this about freshman WR Chris Henry: