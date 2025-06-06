Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb said this about QB Kirk Francis and the QB competition:

“Kirk has had an unbelievable spring,” Lamb said. “It really wasn't close, to be honest with you. I think with what we have right now at wideout and skill positions, we're going to be a team that throws the ball 45, 50 times a game, a little more than I'm used to.

“I’ve typically been a guy that spreads you out to run the ball, but right now our wideouts are really good and our quarterback is a great distributor and I trust him.”