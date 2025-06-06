Monthly Round-Up: May 2025
Transfer, injury and spring camp news from May.
Notable Transfer News
UMass RB Brandon Campbell
Hawaii WR Dekel Crowdus → Wisconsin
Cal RB Byron Cardwell → SDSU
ULM RB Ozarrio Smith
Tulsa RB Viron Ellison → Delaware
Tulsa RB Rickey Hunt → MTSU
CSU WR Dylan Goffney → SMU
UAB RB Armani Goodwin
USF WR Naheim Simmons → UConn
Syracuse WR Zeed Haynes
Texas Tech RB Cam Valdez
ECU QB Jake Garcia
Tulane QB TJ Finley
UCF QB Dylan Rizk → Stanford
WSU RB Josh Joyner → Missouri State
Sacred Heart (FCS) WR Ethan Hilliman
Spring Camp News
Tulsa head coach Tre Lamb said this about QB Kirk Francis and the QB competition:
“Kirk has had an unbelievable spring,” Lamb said. “It really wasn't close, to be honest with you. I think with what we have right now at wideout and skill positions, we're going to be a team that throws the ball 45, 50 times a game, a little more than I'm used to.
“I’ve typically been a guy that spreads you out to run the ball, but right now our wideouts are really good and our quarterback is a great distributor and I trust him.”
“I’ve been a power read guy my whole career and that play’s kind of out the window when you don’t have a running quarterback,” Lamb said. “There's ways to creatively split the defense in half as you will, but Kirk can still move a little bit. If he could rush for 300 yards this year, that would be perfect.”
From an Oregon report on the TE room post-spring camp:
Kenyon Sadiq is ready. The junior's emergence had been expected, and it certainly arrived loudly on April 26. He led all pass catchers in receptions (seven) and yardage (102), and his production came through a variety of play types and routes. That last part is encouraging, as Sadiq's utilization has often been pigeonholed into screen passes and underneath routes, rather than longer developing ones.
Jamari Johnson was a prime tight end target in 2023 along with Sadiq, and now the two are set to team up. Johnson is also a big-time athlete, albeit in a different way, and could develop into a fine No. 1 option at the position in future seasons. Johnson lost the back-half of his '24 season with injury, but was able to participate in the spring game.
From an Oregon report on the WR room post-spring camp:
That there are more capable contributors than previously thought. While Dakorien Moore undoubtedly looked the part, he wasn't the only one. Gresham left an even bigger impression, as the day's most productive wideout and the only to reach the end zone, while Kasper, Dickey and McClellan also made noteworthy plays.
The team's veterans didn't stand out. As stated above, Stewart didn't play, and Bryant and Lowe combined for two catches. The Ducks have only played four or five wideouts with any regularity in a given season under Lanning, but it feels as if they have more playable options this year.
DEPTH CHART PREDICTION: