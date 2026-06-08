The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

Texas Tech's request for reinstatement of eligibility for Brenden Sorsby has been denied by the NCAA, per ESPN. However, Sorsby was granted a temporary preliminary injunction on June. 8. The NCAA will appeal the decision. As things stand, Sorsby is to serve a two game suspension to open the season.

Iowa State Salahadin Allah won't play in 2026 due to a torn achilles tendon, per Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register.

Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy is beginning rehabilitation in Columbia after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg, per a team video message.

Syracuse QB Steve Angeli, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, reportedly hit 19 miles per hour on the treadmill last week according to head coach Fran Brown during ACC spring meetings, per David Hale of ESPN.

LSU QB Sam Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared from his foot injury this summer, according to Lane Kiffin via On3.

Texas WR Kalil Lockett (lower leg) was limited in Texas' spring practice period but is still expected to return to action in the summer, per Zach Dimmitt of Texas on SI.

Washington RB Jordan Washington (undisclosed) was carted off the field in Washington's spring practice period and his head coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly targeting a late-July return for the tailback, per Huskies Wire.

UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) will “be back by summer,” he said in his first media availability since January, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

ND RB Aneyas Williams (elbow) is healthy following Notre Dame’s spring game, WNDU.com reports.

UTSA QB Owen McCown (undisclosed) sat out spring practice and the spring game as a precaution, but he could’ve played and is expected to be ready to roll for fall camp, per the San Antonio Express-News.