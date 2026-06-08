Monthly Round-Up: MAY 2026
Injury and camp news.
The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.
Injury & Suspension News
Texas Tech's request for reinstatement of eligibility for Brenden Sorsby has been denied by the NCAA, per ESPN. However, Sorsby was granted a temporary preliminary injunction on June. 8. The NCAA will appeal the decision. As things stand, Sorsby is to serve a two game suspension to open the season.
Iowa State Salahadin Allah won't play in 2026 due to a torn achilles tendon, per Eugene Rapay of the Des Moines Register.
Mizzou RB Ahmad Hardy is beginning rehabilitation in Columbia after undergoing surgery for a gunshot wound to his leg, per a team video message.
Syracuse QB Steve Angeli, who is recovering from an Achilles injury, reportedly hit 19 miles per hour on the treadmill last week according to head coach Fran Brown during ACC spring meetings, per David Hale of ESPN.
LSU QB Sam Leavitt is expected to be fully cleared from his foot injury this summer, according to Lane Kiffin via On3.
Texas WR Kalil Lockett (lower leg) was limited in Texas' spring practice period but is still expected to return to action in the summer, per Zach Dimmitt of Texas on SI.
Washington RB Jordan Washington (undisclosed) was carted off the field in Washington's spring practice period and his head coach Jedd Fisch is reportedly targeting a late-July return for the tailback, per Huskies Wire.
UCF QB Alonza Barnett (undisclosed) will “be back by summer,” he said in his first media availability since January, per the Daytona Beach News-Journal.
ND RB Aneyas Williams (elbow) is healthy following Notre Dame’s spring game, WNDU.com reports.
UTSA QB Owen McCown (undisclosed) sat out spring practice and the spring game as a precaution, but he could’ve played and is expected to be ready to roll for fall camp, per the San Antonio Express-News.
UCLA RB Wayne Knight (undisclosed) is expected to have a role in the offense once healthy for fall camp, Jack Savage of 247Sports.com reports.
Spring Camp News
Utah QB Devon Dampier was praised by offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven due to the growth he’s shown in the last few months, according to Sammy Mora of On3.com.
“The command that he’s developed over the last couple of practices has been really impressive to see. His application of concept, making decisions pre snap, post snap, and with some of the new concepts that we’re running, that he’s been exposed to for the first time, I think he’s doing a really good job with starting to display a pretty high comfort level with with a lot of things, and just trying to continue to build chemistry with the with the pieces around him,” McGiven said.
A note out of camp on FSU QB Ashton Daniels per CBS sports:
"I think he's going to play a lot better than people think he will," a source said. "He's really smart. He really has a workman attitude to everything. He's not prima-donnish. Everything he's gone through in his career, you can tell it keeps him humble and keeps him focused on the right things. I think he can feel the confidence that people in the program have in him. And he's also got enough playmakers around him that I think his talent will show up."
One source from Pitt said on QB Mason Heintschel “He’s gone to another level,” per CBS sports.
Georgia Tech QB Alberto Mendoza is widely expected to be Georgia Tech's starting quarterback, per Andy Staples of On3.
UTEP QB EJ Colson has won the starting job at quarterback, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.
Per ON3, a note on Michigan’s expected WR rotation:
Four-star sophomore Andrew Marsh (6-0, 190), sophomore, three-star sophomore JJ Buchanan (6-3, 225), four-star freshman Salesi Moa (6-2, 175). These guys are young, but all are talented, and Marsh and Buchanan have already exceeded their rankings early at Michigan and Utah. They’re future pros. Moa is already turning heads.
Michigan WR JJ Buchanan no longer has TE eligibility on Fantrax. Per ON3, Hogan Hansen is the expected starter for 2026:
Four-star junior Hogan Hansen (6-5, 240). Injuries have derailed him, but he has the talent. He was No. 327 overall in the Rivals industry rankings, but most believe he has the potential to be much better than that … if he can stay healthy
Update on Duke’s QB competition per 247 Sports:
The Blue Devils were put in an unenviable position with their quarterback room following the sudden departure of Darian Mensah to the transfer portal on the day of its closing. There weren’t many options available to Duke. But the Blue Devils did land an experienced passer in San Jose State’s Walker Eget, who threw for 3,051 yards last season. Eget wasn’t cleared by the NCAA for a sixth season until February, and he wasn’t 100% healthy during spring practice, per a source, after he suffered a leg injury in November.
Eget did take some limited reps, however, and was around the team. He’s in a battle with redshirt freshman Dan Mahan for the starting job. Duke is optimistic about Mahan’s future but Eget certainly has the experience edge.