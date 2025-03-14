The difference between involvement and commitment is like ham and eggs. The chicken is involved; the pig is committed.

Pigs, welcome back—gather in, make yourself comfortable, call in sick from work etc. etc. because we have yet another jam packed edition of the monthly round up series.

This is the first of its kind for the 2025 year, and it’s always an informative one as we have several updates from spring camps which commenced all over the country in early March, as well as some injury, coaching, and transfer portal news. In fact, because this month is so eventful, I’m splitting it up into two pieces.

I’ve also made the last one from 2024 free here for a preview to the non-paid subscribers of what you can expect with these articles (in case you might be interested).

Notable Coaching Changes

Long time Bowling Green head coach Scott Loffler moved on to the NFL, and will be replaced by Tennessee State head coach Eddie George .

Philip Montgomery has accepted the offensive coordinator job at Virginia Tech.

Ohio State WRs coach Brian Hartline was promoted to OC to replace Chip Kelly, and will be the play caller on offence.

Alabama hired Ryan Grubb as its new OC.

Texas State promoted QBs coach Landon Keopple to OC.

Notable Transfer News

Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee is in the portal.

Division II. national champion RB Kannon Katzer from Ferris State is in the portal and is reportedly heavily considering UTEP .

Georgia State QB Zach Gibson is in the portal.

Georgia State RB Freddie Brock is in the portal.

Baylor RB Richard Reese is in the portal.

UMass RB CJ Hester is in the portal.

JUCO RB Trey Hall (1,098 yards and 13 touchdowns at Mississippi Gulf Coast) committed to Ole Miss in January.

Spring Camp News