Pigpen Weekly: CFF Rankings Week 2 (QB/RB)
Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win
- Sun Tzu, Art of War
Hello pigs, welcome back. As we head into another full slate on Saturday, here are some rankings for the QB and RB positions.
Those who were subscribed last season will recall that I started a weekly series of QB/RB rankings that would often span 60-70 players per position each week. This was in part due to the fact that the waiver wire series had effectively run its course by November, so I had more time to spend on weekly rankings. Today’s article is a top 15 at QB and RB, with explanations included.
In the latter stages of the season I will do expanded entries at the QB and RB positions. While I’m still producing weekly waiver wire reports, it is just not feasible in terms of workload for me to output rankings to that detail currently each week.
Top 15 at QB
Jalen Milroe (Bama) vs. USF — This game has both an easy defence for Milroe to cut through, plus a just-dangerous enough pivot man on the other side to keep Bama focused in this one. Milroe has upside of five or six tutties this week. That’s just too good to pass up for this week’s ranking.
Dillon Gabriel (OREG) vs. BSU — It seems like Oregon was playing with their food a bit too much last week. A vanilla playbook vs. an inferior opponent is not surprising, but I still expected them to handle an FCS matchup easier than they did. I don’t think Gabriel forgot how to play football in one offseason, and this game offers just enough bite to keep the Ducks engaged. Gabriel has similar upside to Milroe in this one.
John Mateer (Wazzou) vs. TTech — Spoiler, this will not be the last QB you see from this game on this week’s list. Neither the Cougars nor the Raiders demonstrated the ability to stop people from scoring last Saturday and that, combined with some gnarly air raid offensive minds involved on both staffs, provides an excellent recipe for fireworks this weekend. Mateer killed it in week one. I think he does so again this week.
Jaxson Dart (MISS) vs. MTSU — We just saw what Ole Miss did to an inferior opponent last week, and lucky for Dart holders, he scored a pretty six TDs in that one. MTSU offers a bit more of a bit compared to last week, but not enough to keep Ole Miss from doing what they want. And what do I say about teams like Ole Miss, Miami, Tennessee, Pig? They’re in the resume building business this year with that expanded playoff. And that should mean they look to stat pad whenever possible like last week.
Garrett Greene (WVU) vs. FCS — I think WVU will want to get the taste of last week’s opener out of their mouths with a dominant performance vs. an inferior opponent. That likely means Greene scores multiple times via the air and/or run. Normally, I’d say they’d probably rest him for a matchup like this, but they need the confidence boost.
Chandler Morris (UNT) vs. FCS — Another FCS opponent on the docket this week. Morris torched Sunbelt heavyweight South Alabama last weekend, and he gets an easier matchup this weekend. We saw this system work wonders for Chandler Rogers last year, and I don’t see any reason to think Morris can’t do something similar this year. He scored five times last weekend and he could easily do the same this weekend.