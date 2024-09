Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win

- Sun Tzu, Art of War

Hello pigs, welcome back. As we head into another full slate on Saturday, here are some rankings for the QB and RB positions.

Those who were subscribed last season will recall that I started a weekly series of QB/RB rankings that would often span 60-70 players per position each week. This was in part due to the fact that the waiver wire series had effectively run its course by November, so I had more time to spend on weekly rankings. Today’s article is a top 15 at QB and RB, with explanations included.

In the latter stages of the season I will do expanded entries at the QB and RB positions. While I’m still producing weekly waiver wire reports, it is just not feasible in terms of workload for me to output rankings to that detail currently each week.

A fun game for those interested:

QB

Note: I didn’t have the time this week to provide explanations with each entry, so there are just rankings for the weekly matchups provided.