Pigpen Weekly: CFF Rankings Week 6 (QB/RB)
Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win
- Sun Tzu, Art of War
Hello pigs, welcome back. As we head into another full slate on Saturday, here are some rankings for the QB and RB positions.
Those who were subscribed last season will recall that I started a weekly series of QB/RB rankings that would often span 60-70 players per position each week. This was in part due to the fact that the waiver wire series had effectively run its course by November, so I had more time to spend on weekly rankings. Today’s article is a top 15 at QB and RB, with explanations included.
In the latter stages of the season I will do expanded entries at the QB and RB positions. While I’m still producing weekly waiver wire reports, it is just not feasible in terms of workload for me to output rankings to that detail currently each week.
QB
Jalen Milroe (Bama) vs. Vandy: Who else but the player currently averaging the most points per game at the QB position? I’m looking at what Milroe did vs. WKU for a proof of concept of what can happen this week. The risk is he’s given the hook too soon, but until Milroe lets us down, I think you start him with reckless abandon.
Eli Holstein (PITT) vs. UNC: What a year Holstein is having. He has scored over 23 points in every game so far, and is averaging 30 PPG in four point passing TD formats. This UNC team is an enigma, as we saw them beat Minnesota, only to then get their doors blown off vs. JMU. Which version shows up this Saturday? I don’t think it really matters. Holstein feels like a good bet for 25 either way.
Gio Lopez (SALA) vs. ArkSt: In every game where the Jags were playing a team not named LSU, Lopez had a strong outing. Arkansas State hasn’t been giving up a huge amount of air yards per game, but they are about middle of the pack. They have shown to be particularly weak vs. the run thus far. Again, we’re talking about samples of 4-5 games here, so take with a grain of salt.