PIGPEN WEEKLY: FINAL'S WEEK
QB/RB/WR/TE plays I like in week 14
最后之泥最深，王者仍奔。
(The last mud is the deepest, but the champion still runs through it.)
- Ancient Chinese Proverb, anonymous
Hello pigs, welcome back. I hope these ideas can prove useful to at least a few of you out there. Cheers, VP.
As usual, I am offering a Black Friday special offer (50% off annual subscriptions). I appreciate the support of each and every one of you.
PLAYS FOR THIS WEEK (14)
QB Gunner Stockton (UGA) vs. GT — I love this guy… rides around in an ol’ country truck, and slings the pig like none other on Saturdays. I remember the slander on his name around this time last year… god damn casuals, what do they know? This kid broke Georgia high school records held by both Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence during his time in North East GA, so prognosticators should have known he was a baller. Personally, and maybe I'm just being biased, I think if Jeremiyah Love doesn’t win it, Stock should get the Heisman. He’s got plenty of iconic moments this year… and the numbers are pretty filthy too. Anyways, expect this GA vs. GT game to be another absolute war. I don’t know if 8OTs is in store again, but there should be plenty of body blows traded back and forth. The one problem I have with Stockton this week is that since GT is so poor against the run, the RBs might feast.
WR Carlos Hernandez (WF) vs. Duke —