The greatest happiness is to scatter your enemy, to drive him before you, to see his cities reduced to ashes, to see those who love him shrouded in tears, and to gather into your bosom his wives and daughters.

- Genghis Khan, Former Khagan of the Mongol Empire

Hello Pigs, this week I have prepared something different than usual. Most of the time when I’m writing the QB/RB ranking lists there are several no-brainers included in those rankings, which is sort of redundant.

This week, I have prepared some names and explanations at QB, RB, and WR, that are not highly rostered, or are off the radar, that could be the difference in winning your league’s championship. Good luck to all.

Who’s IN this week:

QB.

LaNorris Sellers vs. Clemson — Wait, what? You haven’t heard that USCjr. are on the playoff bubble? Well, apparently they are, and that means all hands on deck this week vs. Clemson. More importantly, Sellers, the redshirt freshman, is hitting this stride. He has now scored over 30 points in back to back weeks (three times in his last four), and has had double digit rush attempts in every game except one this year. As far as Clemson goes, I don’t have sufficient evidence (in part due to soft schedule) to suggest that this defence is a unit worth avoiding. I think this game gets wild and Sellers has a big day, win or lose.

CJ Ogbonna vs. Kent St . — Ogbonna’s been money over the last three weeks scoring over 25 points each time. He gets an all-timer here in terms of matchups with Kent State for finals week.

Parker Navarro vs. Ball St. — Like Ogbonna, Navarro has been good lately and enjoys a fairly tepid defensive matchup this week.

Garrett Greene vs. TTech — Greene will be polarizing this week as he scored 40 points two weeks ago, but followed it up with a dud 18 point performance. He’s been up and down all season so you’ll just have to take the good with the bad. The good news is this matchup lines up well for a good game script.

Braylon Braxton vs. JMU — Braxton is coming off his best game of the season, and his dual threat skill set will be needed vs. the Dukes this weekend. Marshall’s head coach is on the hot seat right now and could really use a win, which hopefully means he pulls out all the stops for this game.

Kurtis Rourke vs. Purdue — Rourke and co. had a rough day last week, but this week is more akin to their usual variety. Purdue are one of the worst teams in the P4 right now, and IU, while they should be safe in the CFP rankings for now, could use a big win (i.e. lots of TDs) to get the taste of last week out of everyone’s mouths.

Athan Kaliakmanis vs. MSU — RU's passing game has come alive by necessity with Monangai's health being in question the last few weeks. Kaliakmanis is coming off his best game of the season as he is hitting his stride with Dymere Miller and co. rounding out a strong WR corps. They get a vulnerable MSU team this week.

Cedrick Bailey vs. UNC — Bailey is coming off his best game of the season with three—count it—three rushing scores vs. GT last week. UNC will still have Mack Brown coaching in this one, so maybe they give it one last hurrah, but Bailey is an intriguing option for those who need a big swing this week.

RB.