Kaleb Johnson vs. UCLA — KJ is probably my favourite player this year that I don’t have a share of. Iowa always felt like a spot that should have a bellcow but never did previously under Ferencz. Enter Tim Lester and now the third year player out of Ohio is absolutely shredding the FBS. It’s not even worth going into the stats of the matchup, KJ is a no-brainer at #2 for me this week because he is the entire offence for Iowa, who are much improved this year thanks almost solely to KJ.

Desmond Reid vs. UVA — It’s been a down couple of weeks by Reid’s standards, which is saying something given that he still scored over 20 points last weekend. Him doing that despite being on the losing end of a blowout speaks to the strength of his profile, and serves as a good reminder of just how potent pass-catching RBs like this can be. They are essentially game script proof, but that shouldn’t really be put to the test this week as the Panthers should be in a competitive match with UVA, and are expected to win according to Vegas.