When the pig no longer fears the butcher, he unlocks demon mode.

- CFF Wiseman

Stay tuned for RBs later this week.

John Mateer vs. UTST — Mateer’s a slam dunk as he’s only had two down games all season (vs. Fresno and Boise) and routinely hits over 30+ points due to his rushing upside, on top of him averaging multiple passing TDs per game. Utah State is not a team that strikes me as a program that will be able to stop Mateer, even if they know he’s the main guy for Wazzou.

Hajj Malik Williams vs. Hawaii — Ever since HMW became the starter, he’s taken the torch and run with it. His lowest score in five starts is 27 points in four point passing TD formats, and just like Mateer is averaging multiple passing TDs per game. Throw in the heavy rushing upside and you have a tried and true formula for success in CFF. This is a smash play but you already knew that.

Shedeur Sanders vs. TTech — I really love what the Buffs have done this year. They’re the opposite of 2023, quiet, but effective. Without all of the headlines, they’ve been kicking ass and taking names and now with ISU taking a loss, are right back in the race for the Big12 title. While Shedeur doesn’t offer the rushing upside of the names above, he’s so efficient in the pass game, and whenever the game script is a shootout between two air raid offences, I like him to have a good day. This is more of a floor play than an upside play.

Cam Ward vs. GT — Similar to Shedeur, Ward is very efficient in the passing game and has been steady all season. His only dud came last week vs. FSU. Otherwise, he’s scored 30 or more every game since week one. Georgia Tech is just another ACC opponent on the menu for this Hurricane team, who appear to be waltzing into the CFP this year.

Devon Dampier vs. SDSU — I’m all in on Dampier this season as the kid has shown immense rushing upside and, under Bronco Mendenhall, has also proved to be an effective passer. Against G5 opponents he averages just over 29 PPG and SDSU is middle of the pack/bottom third in major defensive categories.