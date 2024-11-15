Tre Stewart vs. FIU — This wasn’t the name you were expecting at the top, was it? Stewart, an FCS transfer, has been on an absolute heater since taking over the starting role in week three. Since then, he’s scored at least one TD every game, and more often scored multiple times than once each game. FIU is 116th in rushing yards allowed right now, but rank #1 in conference vs. the pass. Sounds like a good formula to me.