Only a fool ignores a pig with wings and altitude.

- CFF Wiseman

Stay tuned for RBs later this week.

John Mateer vs. NM — Mateer’s a slam dunk as he’s only had two down games all season (vs. Fresno and Boise) and routinely hits over 30+ points due to his rushing upside, on top of him averaging multiple passing TDs per game. NM is a perfect matchup because they should be able to score too, but have a poor defence.

Hajj Malik Williams vs. SDSU — HMW refuses to have a poor performance and that means we keep riding him without question this week. The SDSU matchup is a good one (Aztecs give up 26 points per game, ranking 86th in FBS), but overall HMW has earned the benefit of the doubt regardless.

Devon Dampier vs. Wazzou — The O/U on this game is set at 72.5, so yeah, safe to bet on there being some major pointage accrued on both sides. Mateer is obvious, but dare I say his counterpart this week is just as good of a play?