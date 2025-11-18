RB Wayshawn Parker (Utah) vs. KSU — The quotes from coach Whittingham last week proved to be true this past weekend, as Parker out-carried the other combined RBs 15 to 10, with the next leading carrier (Ny Rogers) getting six carries. He paid the Utes off, not only scoring on the ground, but also via the air to cap off a productive day. The Utes play KSU this week, whose defence is not as strong as in years past. One wrinkle to note is that the QB for Utah may end up being freshman Byrd Fickle, who himself is a running threat, but also an inexperienced commodity. The Utes would presumably lean on the run-game to carry them through (pun intended). I also feel like the running QB threat helps in terms of yardage for the RB1, but it will probably hurt around the redzone when it comes to TDs. The silver lining for Parker, is that he often scores from a distance. Whittingham himself has mentioned Parker’s role in helping Utah’s offensce be more explosive via the ground game. Another long TD for WP feels likely should he receiver another 15+ touches.