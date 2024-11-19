A pig in the air can change the course of the wind.
- CFF Wiseman
Stay tuned for RBs later this week.
Who’s IN (Top 25)
John Mateer vs. ORST — Mateer is like the Ashton Jeanty of QBs, he just keeps appearing at the top of the list each week. When you look at his prior production, can you blame me? They get ANOTHER great matchup this week vs. Oregon State.
Cameron Ward vs. WF — Ward is steady eddy in CFF, which I value a lot. He doesn’t appear to have the same upside as some of the others on this list, but he’s only scored less than 28 points twice on the season so far, and they need a big bounce back performance after losing to GT two weeks ago. The CFP committee’s decision making has made the message clear: style points matter, regardless of who the opponent is.
Hajj Malik Williams vs. SJSU — HMW refuses to have a poor performance and that means we keep riding him without question this week (again). SJSU’s defence is statistically below average.
Owen McCown vs. Temple — McCown has now scored 30 in three straight