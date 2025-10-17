Stanford WR CJ Williams vs. FSU — In case you haven’t been paying attention, Williams has emerged as the go-to player in this Stanford offence. I wouldn’t say he’s rivalling SJSU WR Danny Scudero just yet, but he’s been pretty filthy averaging double digit targets through his last three games. FSU will be desperate in this one, and Stanford should be playing from behind most of the evening. Is this right—I’m seeing Williams is only 23% owned on Fantrax!? Excuse me WHAT?