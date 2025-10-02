栏肥猪壮，岁月无荒。

“When the pigpen is heavy in October, the winter carries no worry.”

- Anonymous, ancient Chinese proverb

*This isn’t exactly how this article will look every week, I’m just experimenting with a few things for the time being.

JMU Ground Game vs. GA State — I’m in on JMU’s entire offence in this one actually, but specifically I do like the RBs again this week. Wayne Knight has proven to be a man of many talents, not only appearing as a main character on the sitcom show Seinfeld, but also on the football field, excelling as a runner AND as a receiver. He looks great right now, and has been the beneficiary of injuries in that backfield. If he is somehow available in your league, best pick him up right now. More importantly, who’s the #2 going to be this week? Last week it was FCS transfer Jordan Fuller, who looked pretty good himself. However, his increased role came off the back of Ayo Adeyi missing the game due to injury. Adeyi has been listed probable this week, which could mean that he’ll be back. The uncertainty makes betting on the #2 back a risk, but if you’re in a dire need of some RB production this week, I would monitor the injury status of Adeyi closely and be ready to make a move on either he or Fuller before 3:30 PM EST on Saturday. This Georgia State team is 132nd in the FBS for rush yards against, and dead last in PPG against (48).

RB Samuel Harris (WYO) vs. UNLV — Was really impressed with the true freshman Sam Harris vs. Colorado two weeks ago. He appeared to get the first carry of the game, suggesting that he was the starter for that one, and he did well with his touches, finishing the day with 126 yards on 19 carries. He’s a very fast player, but is a bit slight listed at 5’10, 187 pounds. What’s important to know is that UNLV has been getting absolutely gashed on the ground. Some of you may recall a few weeks ago when Miami of Ohio’s Kenny Tracy ran all over that group. Even the dumpster fire that is UCLA, ran well. Every runner in that game from the Bruins finished with OVER five YPC. Landon Brown for SMHU ran for 85 yards and a score on 11 carries in week one, and Idaho State’s Dason Brooks ran 18 times for 132 yards and two scores. The uncertainty I have is whether Harris will be the bellcow, or if it was just a hot hand approach two weeks ago. If he gets another 19 carries, he should hit 100 yards. Keep in mind he got 19 carries in a game that they were trailing vs. Colorado.

RB Caden Knighton (BAY) vs. KSU — The Baylor backfield is like the walking dead right now with how many injuries they have sustained thus far. The latest being the bellcow, Bryson Washington, who is officially listed as questionable ahead of Saturday. If he is OUT, Knighton will be the feature back and this KSU defence is not one to be afraid of. Ismael Mahdi from Arizona ran it 22 times for over 180 yards, the University of Dakota had a runner hit two scores and 62 yards on only eight carries, and Army had an option QB run for 124 and two scores a few weeks ago.

RB Terion Stewart (VT) vs. WF — Really, both of the teams’ RBs should be good in this one, but Stewart is the one is largely unowned across CFF leagues currently. He returned from injury last week and started off the conference slate with a bang, taking 15 carries for 174 yards (over 150 coming after contact). WF is not a strong defence, and is exactly the type of club where a player like Stewart could repeat what he did last week. Stewart’s one drawback is that he is never used as a receiver, so you have to hope he gets it done with his legs.