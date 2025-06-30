In this big game that we play, life, it's not what you hope for, it's not what you deserve, it's what you take.

- Frank TJ Mackey, Magnolia (1999)

Ohifame “Fame” Ijeboi (6’0, 210), Minnesota

The mystique of this Minnesota backfield under head coach PJ Fleck is well documented by now. Few coaches in college football boast a more impressive lineage of pigs over the last handful of seasons, and with that comes well-deserved notoriety (not to mention a few of my prestigious Christmas stuffed pigs, which I know for a fact PJ loves).

Darius Taylor, who took over as a true freshman, is entering his third year of being the presumed Gophers’ RB1. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and assuming he has a good and healthy 2025, I suspect he’ll try his hand at the NFL draft.

Speaking of Taylor, here’s an update from the March Monthly round up series: