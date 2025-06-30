Pigs of Tomorrow 2026 Edition: Five RB Names to Tuck Away
I've got two premium IHOP memberships on one of these five names winning the Doak Walker award by 2027.
In this big game that we play, life, it's not what you hope for, it's not what you deserve, it's what you take.
- Frank TJ Mackey, Magnolia (1999)
Ohifame “Fame” Ijeboi (6’0, 210), Minnesota
The mystique of this Minnesota backfield under head coach PJ Fleck is well documented by now. Few coaches in college football boast a more impressive lineage of pigs over the last handful of seasons, and with that comes well-deserved notoriety (not to mention a few of my prestigious Christmas stuffed pigs, which I know for a fact PJ loves).
Darius Taylor, who took over as a true freshman, is entering his third year of being the presumed Gophers’ RB1. He’s battled injuries throughout his career and assuming he has a good and healthy 2025, I suspect he’ll try his hand at the NFL draft.
Speaking of Taylor, here’s an update from the March Monthly round up series:
A Minnesota beat writer mentioned a name to tuck away for the future to replace RB Darius Taylor:
“I'm bullish on redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi and his future with Minnesota.