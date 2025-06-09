Sometimes a blind pig finds a truffle.

- Alberto Parker, Hell or High Water (2016)

Ahmad Hardy, Isaac Brown, and Fluff Bothwell... if you were told before the 2024 season that these three would be the best CFF freshmen RBs, you probably wouldn't have believed it. And who could blame you?

This was a seemingly random hodgepodge of talents, and a sample size of only three at that, so there’s not much to glean regarding how to predict the next freshman breakout. However, there are a few common threads between them.

None of them are five stars, for one. None of them played at blue-chip programs either. In fact, two out of three played at the G5 level, one of those being at one the least discussed/covered programs in all of college football. None of these players were rated higher than a three star on any service.

What’s the point of bringing this up now? Well, take it as a reminder to keep an open mind entering the 2025 season. As far as the topic of today’s article, I’ve been wanting to write about him for a while now. Take it as a sign of personal growth (or decay) that unlike last year, I figured I’d hold off on covering freshmen in these articles until CFFNate’s dynasty league draft kicked off in June.

Given that the draft has kicked off and Mr. Dramekco Green has been drafted, there is nothing to hide. In fact, if you were following along with the monthly recap series, you’ll probably recall this text from earlier this offseason:

From an SMU beat writer on incoming freshman RB Dramekco Green:

When Green arrives on campus in the summer, SMU won’t hesitate to give him an opportunity to be a “bona fide three-down back” because that’s what RBs coach Cooper and the coaching staff see as the future for him. “I don’t think there’s a job that we see that he’ll struggle with,” Cooper told LoneStarLive.com. That future could depend on how quickly his conditioning comes along. But coach Rhett Lashlee didn’t hesitate to suggest he could play alongside returning rusher LJ Johnson Jr., relying on Green’s explosiveness and Johnson’s power. “Dramekco Green, I think, physically could play early,” Lashlee said during a National Signing Day press conference. “Now, does it all come together? We’ll see.”

ON3 released an article when Green signed with SMU back in February. In it, head scout Charles Power offered some thoughts on the incoming runner: